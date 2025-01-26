Commanders vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia hosts Washington in NFC Championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from a second trip to the Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Nick Sirianni as head coach. Standing in their way are the Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the team looks for a first Super Bowl appearance in 32 years.
The Eagles have been one of the NFL's most dominant teams all season long and were expected to be among the teams vying for a Super Bowl berth back when the season started, but that wasn't the case for the Commanders, who in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach, have gone from a 4-13 team with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to the doorstep of a Super Bowl.
The clubs split their regular-season meetings this season, with both teams winning at home. Philadelphia won 26-18 on a Thursday night to open Week 11. Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns that night, while Washington won at home in Week 16, 36-33. Jayden Daniels threw five touchdown passes in that game, including a game-winner with nine seconds left. Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that game with a concussion and didn't return until the wild-card round.
Time: 3 p.m. ET Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia TV Channel: Fox Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo
Another TD for Saquon after turnover
This Saquon Barkley guy may be pretty good. He gets his second TD on his second carry of the game, following a catch from Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.
Commanders settle for field goal after 18-play drive
After converting several third/fourth downs during their 18-play opening drive (the longest of the season), the Commanders settle for three points. Points are points, though, and they have more than the Eagles do right now.
Need a refresher on the postseason overtime rules?
It's less than 30 minutes until game time, so why not familiarize yourself with the postseason overtime rules? They're mostly like the rules that existed before 2022, but that's the year they were updated to make sure both teams get a chance to possess the ball before overtime ends — unless the kicking team scores a safety to start overtime.
Landon Dickerson could replace C Cam Jurgens for Eagles
At this point it's not clear if Jurgens will start or appear at all, but his back injury couldn't come at a worse time. The center is a significant part of the Eagles' offensive line, to the point that two of the Eagles' most important offensive players have barely done anything without him this season.
QB Jalen Hurts has only taken snaps from Jurgens or Jason Kelce in his career. RB Saquon Barkley has never had a carry without Jurgens at center (though that's mostly because Jurgens has started every game this season, Barkley's first with the Eagles).
It'll be a change for Hurts and Barkley to have someone else snapping the ball.
Eagles inactives: C Cam Jurgens active, but reportedly won't play
Pro Bowl Eagles center Cam Jurgens is active for Sunday's NFC championship. But the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he won't play with a back injury after testing the injury out during pregame warmups. The Eagles have not addressed his status outside of their inactives report.
Detroit, which needed to win just two home games to make the first Super Bowl in franchise history, is out. The Commanders are moving onto the NFC title game for the first time since the end of the '91 season.