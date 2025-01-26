Advertisement
Live

Commanders vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia hosts Washington in NFC Championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl

The NFC East rivals split their two regular-season meetings in 2024

yahoo sports staff

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from a second trip to the Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Nick Sirianni as head coach. Standing in their way are the Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the team looks for a first Super Bowl appearance in 32 years.

The Eagles have been one of the NFL's most dominant teams all season long and were expected to be among the teams vying for a Super Bowl berth back when the season started, but that wasn't the case for the Commanders, who in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach, have gone from a 4-13 team with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to the doorstep of a Super Bowl.

The clubs split their regular-season meetings this season, with both teams winning at home. Philadelphia won 26-18 on a Thursday night to open Week 11. Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns that night, while Washington won at home in Week 16, 36-33. Jayden Daniels threw five touchdown passes in that game, including a game-winner with nine seconds left. Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that game with a concussion and didn't return until the wild-card round.

Time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo

Live18 updates
  • Liz Roscher

    Another TD for Saquon after turnover

    This Saquon Barkley guy may be pretty good. He gets his second TD on his second carry of the game, following a catch from Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

  • Liz Roscher

    Washington fumble, Eagles recover thanks to Zack Baun punch-out

    The Eagles have something going early...

    What a gorgeous punch-out.

  • Liz Roscher
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Two scoring drives. Two VERY different scoring drives.

    👀

    First two drives summary from the 2025 NFC Championship game
    First two drives summary from the 2025 NFC Championship game
  • Liz Roscher

    Saquon Barkley scores on Eagles' first play

    Saquon. Barkley. He's why the Eagles now have more points than the Commanders. Washington just couldn't catch him and he was off like a shot.

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders settle for field goal after 18-play drive

    After converting several third/fourth downs during their 18-play opening drive (the longest of the season), the Commanders settle for three points. Points are points, though, and they have more than the Eagles do right now.

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders aggressive on 4th down

    The Commanders, who have the ball to start the game, decided to go on 4th & 5 instead of punting — and it worked. They've been aggressive on 4th down throughout the playoffs and won't be stopping now.

  • Liz Roscher

    The Eagles again release a live eagle during the Star-Spangled Banner

  • Liz Roscher

    Commanders are ready to make their dreams a reality

    They don't care if "Fly, Eagles, Fly" is loud. The Commanders are ready for it.

  • Liz Roscher

    Need a refresher on the postseason overtime rules?

    It's less than 30 minutes until game time, so why not familiarize yourself with the postseason overtime rules? They're mostly like the rules that existed before 2022, but that's the year they were updated to make sure both teams get a chance to possess the ball before overtime ends — unless the kicking team scores a safety to start overtime.

  • Liz Roscher

    Jayden Daniels looks healthy for his first Conference Championship game

  • Liz Roscher

    Jalen Hurts has his knee braced and wrapped

  • Liz Roscher

    Nick Foles at the Linc for Eagles-Commanders

    The Eagles always have a lot of famous faces on hand for their big games, but today they're bringing out the big guns.

    Not only do they have Nick Foles, the MVP of the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship, in the house, but they've made him an honorary captain for the day.

  • Liz Roscher

    Terry McLaurin believes Commanders are ready for this moment

  • Liz Roscher

    Landon Dickerson could replace C Cam Jurgens for Eagles

  • Liz Roscher

    More on Cam Jurgens...

    At this point it's not clear if Jurgens will start or appear at all, but his back injury couldn't come at a worse time. The center is a significant part of the Eagles' offensive line, to the point that two of the Eagles' most important offensive players have barely done anything without him this season.

    QB Jalen Hurts has only taken snaps from Jurgens or Jason Kelce in his career. RB Saquon Barkley has never had a carry without Jurgens at center (though that's mostly because Jurgens has started every game this season, Barkley's first with the Eagles).

    It'll be a change for Hurts and Barkley to have someone else snapping the ball.

  • Jason Owens

    Eagles inactives: C Cam Jurgens active, but reportedly won't play

    Pro Bowl Eagles center Cam Jurgens is active for Sunday's NFC championship. But the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that he won't play with a back injury after testing the injury out during pregame warmups. The Eagles have not addressed his status outside of their inactives report.

  • Jason Owens

    The Commanders will play against the Eagles without starting guard Sam Cosmi (ACL) and defensive tackle Daron Payne (knee). Both injuries were known prior to Sunday.