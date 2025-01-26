Commanders vs. Eagles score, live updates: Philadelphia hosts Washington in NFC Championship game for a spot in the Super Bowl

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from a second trip to the Super Bowl with Jalen Hurts at quarterback and Nick Sirianni as head coach. Standing in their way are the Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, as the team looks for a first Super Bowl appearance in 32 years.

The Eagles have been one of the NFL's most dominant teams all season long and were expected to be among the teams vying for a Super Bowl berth back when the season started, but that wasn't the case for the Commanders, who in Dan Quinn's first year as head coach, have gone from a 4-13 team with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft to the doorstep of a Super Bowl.

The clubs split their regular-season meetings this season, with both teams winning at home. Philadelphia won 26-18 on a Thursday night to open Week 11. Saquon Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns that night, while Washington won at home in Week 16, 36-33. Jayden Daniels threw five touchdown passes in that game, including a game-winner with nine seconds left. Jalen Hurts was knocked out of that game with a concussion and didn't return until the wild-card round.

How to watch Commanders vs. Eagles: NFC championship game

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Fox Sports App, Fubo