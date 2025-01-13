Commanders vs. Buccaneers score, live updates: Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield face off in NFC wild-card showdown

The scoreboard operator might need to get a stretch in before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders kick off for their NFC wild-card matchup in Tampa on Sunday night. This game features two of the league's highest-scoring offenses, with the Buccaneers ranking fourth (29.5 ppg) and the Commanders finishing the season fifth (28.5 ppg) during the regular season. Both clubs are hot entering the postseason as well, with Tampa Bay having won six of seven down the stretch to overcome Atlanta and win the NFC South, and Washington closing the regular season on a five-game winning streak that included toppling the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels is nearly a lock for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year, throwing for 3,568 yards and 25 touchdown passes, while also leading the Commanders — and ranking second in the NFL among quarterbacks — in rushing yards with 891. His quarterback counterpart Baker Mayfield also logged some impressive numbers this season with 4,500 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes, both career bests for the seventh-year pro.

How to watch Commanders vs. Buccaneers NFC wild-card game

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa

Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo