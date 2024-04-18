Commanders' Shaka Toney among 5 players reinstated by NFL after suspensions last season for gambling

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney was among five players reinstated by the NFL on Thursday after they were suspended last season for violating the league's gambling policy.

Four free agents were also among the group and can now sign with teams: outside linebacker Rashod Berry, wide receiver Quintez Cephus, safety CJ Moore and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor.

The league’s gambling policy prohibits players, coaches, team officials and league personnel from betting on NFL games, placing bets at team facilities or team hotels or having someone else place a bet for them.

Cephus and Moore were both members of the Detroit Lions in April 2023 when they were suspended for the 2023 season. Toney was also suspended last April. Berry was with the Indianapolis Colts and Taylor was a free agent when they got suspended last June.

Toney is a 2021 seventh-round pick who had 1 1/2 sacks with Washington in two seasons.

Cephus had 60 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns with the Lions in three seasons. Moore appeared in 56 games for Detroit from 2019-22.

The Lions released Cephus and Moore shortly after their suspensions were announced, as did the Colts with Berry.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

The Associated Press