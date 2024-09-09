Commanders release kicker Cade York after two misses in season opener

The Washington Commanders have released kicker Cade York after one game into the 2024 season thanks to a disappointing Week 1 performance.

York missed two field goals, attempts of 47 and 56 yards, in Washington's season opening 37-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he had a kickoff that went out of bounds. He connected on both of his extra-point attempts, but head coach Dan Quinn hinted postgame there would likely be a change at kicker.

"We’ll have a good talk about that and see where we’re at," Quinn said. "There's a lot of lessons from that."

Washington Commanders place kicker Cade York (3) kicks off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium.

Washington acquired York from a trade with the Cleveland Browns in August, hoping he would be the answer for the team's kicker issues. The Commanders had veteran kicker Brandon McManus heading into the season, but he was reportedly sued by two women who said he sexually assaulted them when he was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Less than a week after the report, the team released McManus.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for Cleveland, York made 24 of his 32 attempts and 35 of 37 extra point tries in his rookie season before he lost the starting job to Dustin Hopkins the following season.

With York released, Washington currently has no kicker on the roster other than punter Tress Way. Quinn told reporters on Monday the team would likely have an answer on Wednesday for whom takes over for York. NFL Network reported the team is expected to sign former Browns kicker Austin Seibert for the job.

