Commanders pick Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton in second round of 2024 NFL draft

The Washington Commanders drafted Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton with the 36th pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s what to know about Newton, who served as a team captain in 2023 and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.

Jer'Zhan Newton scouting report

Newton’s track record of disruption speaks for itself. Though Newton relies on a slippery, persistent approach to beat blockers that might not be as consistently effective in the pros, his craftiness should unlock different ways for him to snake into the backfield. — Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Jer'Zhan Newton height, weight

Newton, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, and went to Clearwater Central Catholic, is 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds.

Jer'Zhan Newton recorded 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023. (Credit: Ron Johnson, Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports)

Jer'Zhan Newton college stats

Over four seasons with Illinois, Newton tallied 18 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.

Jer'Zhan Newton highlights

The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American, Newton recorded 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023.

Jer'Zhan Newton NFL combine results

He did not participate in drills at the NFL combine as he recovered from a partial jones fracture in a pinky toe.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Commanders pick Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton in NFL draft. What to know