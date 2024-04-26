Commanders pick Illinois DT Jer'Zhan Newton in second round of 2024 NFL draft
The Washington Commanders drafted Illinois defensive tackle Jer’Zhan Newton with the 36th pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. Here’s what to know about Newton, who served as a team captain in 2023 and was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year.
Jer'Zhan Newton scouting report
Newton’s track record of disruption speaks for itself. Though Newton relies on a slippery, persistent approach to beat blockers that might not be as consistently effective in the pros, his craftiness should unlock different ways for him to snake into the backfield. — Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz
Jer'Zhan Newton height, weight
Newton, who is from St. Petersburg, Florida, and went to Clearwater Central Catholic, is 6-foot-2 and 295 pounds.
Jer'Zhan Newton college stats
Over four seasons with Illinois, Newton tallied 18 sacks and 28.5 tackles for loss.
Jer'Zhan Newton highlights
The Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American, Newton recorded 7.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss in 2023.
Jer'Zhan Newton NFL combine results
He did not participate in drills at the NFL combine as he recovered from a partial jones fracture in a pinky toe.
