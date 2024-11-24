Commanders lose to Cowboys after wild finish that includes missed PAT, two 80+ yard TDs

Commanders lose to Cowboys after wild finish that includes missed PAT, two 80+ yard TDs

After three slow quarters, the NFC East rivalry came to life.

The Dallas Cowboys scored a 99-yard touchdown and the Washington Commanders scored an 86-yard touchdown in the final three minutes of what became an out-of-control fourth quarter.

Ultimately, the Cowboys snapped a five-game losing streak with the 34-26 win, improving to 4-7 as the Commanders fell to 7-5 with their third consecutive loss.

But before any of those outcomes were assured, there was a wild fourth quarter.

Let’s break it down.

Just as Washington pulled to within three points with a little over three minutes left, kick returner KaVontae Turpin struck back. The ensuing kickoff bounced through Turpin’s legs, a fitting last gaffe for a group that had already endured a field goal blocked, a field goal missed and a punt blocked.

But Turpin nonetheless grabbed the loose ball at the 1-yard line and powered a spin move to confuse the Commanders’ leverage.

Cowboys' special teams had a FG blocked, a FG missed & a punt blocked.



KaVontae Turpin also just put the spin move on the Commanders to unlock a 99-yard kick return TD.



🎢🎢



Cowboys 27, Commanders 17pic.twitter.com/vOrEWkcRH9 — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 24, 2024

His 99-yard touchdown seemed to seal the Cowboys win.

Until Daniels found Terry McLaurin for an 86-yard catch-and-run on the first play of their final-30-seconds drive.

Trailing by one, Washington opted to go for the more surefire extra-point attempt than the two-point attempt.

Austin Seibert’s kick – like many before it on what play-by-play announcer Joe Davis fittingly called the “worst special teams day in history” – shanked wide left.

Washington attempted an onside kick for a last-ditch effort, the Cowboys instead recovering it and scoring a touchdown.

Daniels’ Hail Mary heave in the final four seconds was intercepted.

Momentum began to spike midway through the fourth quarter when the Cowboys defense tapped into the takeaway skills now-Commanders coach Dan Quinn had taught them during Quinn’s prior three years as their defensive coordinator. Safety Donovan Wilson punched a ball free from Commanders receiver John Bates with 8:11 to play in the game, linebacker Eric Kendricks recovering it to give Dallas a short field.

Quarterback Cooper Rush noticed a coverage bust in the red zone and responded with a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker, the first score of the rookie’s career.

Then Daniels completed 7-of-7 passes, including a touchdown strike to tight end Zach Ertz and a 2-point conversion keeper of his own.

That set up the wild finish.

This developing story will be updated.