Commanders lose key OL Sam Cosmi to torn ACL ahead of NFC championship game vs. Eagles

Before Saturday, Sam Cosmi hadn't missed an offensive snap since the 2022 season. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders extended a landmark season on Saturday with a win over the Detroit Lions to advance to their first NFC championship appearance since they won the Super Bowl after the 1991 season.

They'll play in next week's NFC title game without one of their best offensive linemen. The Commanders announced on Sunday that right guard Sam Cosmi has a torn ACL. The injury will sideline him against the Eagles and poses a threat to his availability early next season.

Cosmi suffered the injury in the second quarter against Detroit while blocking on a Brian Robinson touchdown run. Lions defensive lineman Za'Darius Smith unintentionally rolled into the back of Cosmi's right leg, and Cosmi's knee buckled as he fell backward with his leg pinned.

Cosmi eventually limped off the field with the aid of trainers, and his night and season were done.

Veteran backup Trent Scott replaced Cosmi against the Lions and will presumably take his place at right guard against the Eagles.

Cosmi is a fourth-year NFL veteran who's started since his rookie season with the Commanders in 2021. A second-round draft pick, Cosmi played his first two seasons at right tackle before moving to the interior in 2023. Prior to Saturday, he'd played on 100% of Washington's offensive snaps over the last two seasons and developed into a leader and one of the best players on the offensive line.

Sam Cosmi: 'Knocked down, but never knocked out'

Cosmi addressed his injury on Instagram Sunday after the Commanders announced his diagnosis.

"Knocked down, but never knocked out," Cosmi wrote. "What a dream this season has been for me. To see the DMV full of pride after years of waiting has brought me so much joy.

"Getting to play alongside my brothers everyday, fighting for something bigger than myself is something I’m incredibly grateful for. I am heartbroken my season got cut short, but I know our journey isn’t done yet. Go win it all boys.

"Commanders nation, I’ll see you next season. Trials to testimonies. #HTTC"

Scott is an experienced veteran with 23 starts and 88 appearances in seven NFL seasons with the Chargers, Panthers, Steelers and Commanders. He'll get a promotion to the starting lineup at the most critical juncture of the season.