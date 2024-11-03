Commanders leading rusher Brian Robinson inactive with hamstring injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Washington Commanders leading rusher Brian Robinson was inactive for Sunday's game against the New York Giants.

Robinson practiced on a limited basis all week and was listed as questionable on Friday in the Commanders final injury report. Austin Ekeler could get the majority of the carries.

Robinson has rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season. He ran for a career-best 133 yards on 17 carries against New York in September.

The Giants have one big change Sunday. Jude McAtamney, a replacement squad player, will handle the kicking after Greg Joseph was put on injured reserve on Friday with an abdominal issue. Joseph inherited the job after Graham Gano was hurt on the opening kickoff against Washington on Sept. 15.

The Associated Press