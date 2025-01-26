Commanders have a good 1st drive converting 4th downs, then decide on short field goal

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn was aggressive on fourth down all season. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

Dan Quinn must have thought his heater was up.

The Washington Commanders have made it a habit of going for it on fourth down all season. They were incredibly good at it too, converting 20 of 23 during the regular season for an 87% rate. They were one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL in going for it on fourth down, and one of the best in making it too.

In the NFC championship game it was the same approach, until it suddenly wasn't.

The Commanders converted two fourth downs on their first drive against the Philadelphia Eagles, once passing on about a 46-yard field goal attempt, and it seemed they'd go for a third time on fourth-and-3 at the Eagles' 16-yard line. Then Quinn decided to kick.

The Commanders got the field goal for a 3-0 lead, but it seemed odd. Why change then? There's nothing wrong with taking three points to start a game but it went agaisnt what the Commanders had done on the first drive to that point, and for the whole regular season and the first two playoff games as well.

It didn't look great when, on the Eagles' first drive, Saquon Barkley took his first carry 60 yards for yet another long touchdown.

At that point, perhaps Quinn wished he hadn't suddenly got conservative to start Sunday's game.