Who is the Commanders' backup quarterback? Washington QB depth chart

Washington Commanders starting quarterback Jayden Daniels is healthy for Sunday's NFC championship game, but who would fill in for him in case of an injury?

Washington has two other quarterbacks on its roster for its clash with the Philadelphia Eagles, both of whom are more veteran presences to complement Daniels' status as a rookie. Both of them have entered at least one game this season, but the Commanders' second-stringer is the only one other than Daniels to have attempted a pass.

Here's what to know about Washington's quarterback situation behind Daniels as it enters its NFC title game meeting with Philadelphia.

Who is the Commanders' backup quarterback?

Marcus Mariota, the former No. 2 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, is Daniels' backup. He appeared in three regular season games this year, one in relief of an injured Daniels. Mariota has not started a game for Washington.

Commanders QB depth chart

There are three quarterbacks on the Commanders' roster for their NFC title game battle with the Eagles. Here's how they stack up on the depth chart:

Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Jeff Driskel (emergency third QB)

Mariota, a 10-year veteran, served as the Eagles' backup quarterback last year. He was a free agent in the offseason and signed a one-year deal with Washington, the fifth team of his career, in March.

Driskel was a sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. He's essentially been a journeyman backup quarterback for his whole career and signed a deal with the Commanders, his eighth team, in the offseason. He played exactly one snap for Washington this year.

Marcus Mariota stats

Mariota appeared in three regular season games this year, all in relief of Daniels. The first was in garbage time of a Week 5 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the second in Week 7 after Daniels hurt his ribs against the Carolina Panthers and the last in a Week 18 regular season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are Mariota's 2024 stats from his three regular season appearances:

Completion rate: 34-of-44 (77.3%)

Passing yards: 364

Yards per attempt: 8.3

Touchdowns: 4

Interceptions: 0

Passer rating: 131.2

Rush attempts: 18

Rushing yards: 92

Yards per rush: 5.1

Rushing touchdowns: 1

