‘We’re Coming Home:’ Inter Miami kicks off countdown to opening of Miami Freedom Park

Inter Miami is going to paint the city pink on Wednesday and offer giveaways at dozens of Miami locations to officially kick off the countdown to the opening of Miami Freedom Park, the team’s long-awaited permanent stadium, which is scheduled to be completed in time for the 2026 MLS season.

“We’re Coming Home!” declares the promotional campaign, as Inter Miami will play the 2025 season at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale before migrating south to the heart of Miami, which has always been Major League Soccer’s intention for the club.

Located adjacent to Miami International Airport, at the site of the former Melreese Golf Course, the 26,700-seat stadium will be the centerpiece of a 131-acre development that will include a 58-acre public park, youth athletic fields, entertainment-based retail and attractions, restaurants, hotel accommodations, and office space.

Construction is underway on the first phase of Miami Freedom Park which will be completed in stages beginning in late 2025 and will include the new stadium, the public park, roadway and parking infrastructure, and additional entertainment and hospitality concepts within the district.

Miami Freedom Park, the new Inter Miami permanent stadium due to open in early 2026, will have 26,700 seats.

The second phase of the entertainment district at Miami Freedom Park will be marked by the opening of additional anchor retail and entertainment concepts along with a curated selection of food and beverage options and is scheduled to open in 2026, coinciding with the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The third phase will include the launch of additional entertainment offerings.

Leasing and commercial partnership efforts are underway to attract partners, tenants, and retailers.

Inter Miami has been playing at the temporary 21,550-seat Fort Lauderdale venue since its inaugural season in 2020 after co-owners David Beckham, Jorge and Jose Mas worked for years to secure a permanent stadium site in Miami.

To promote the new stadium, Inter Miami staff and players will be out in the Miami community on Wednesday making ventanita visits in the morning, stopping by Miami bars and restaurants in the evening. Fans are urged to wear pink and show up at the following locations for the chance to win team gear, signed jerseys and free game tickets.

Schedule of Inter Miami fan events

9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: Cafecito, anyone?

10:30 a.m.: Giveaway Time

12:00 - 1:30 p.m.: The Giveaways Continue…

7 – 8 p.m.: Another Chance for Giveaways and Some Footy!

7 – 9 p.m.: The fun will continue into the night!

In the evening, Miami will be awash in pink as the Royal Caribbean Terminal at the Port of Miami, Paramount Tower, The Fly’s Eye Dome in the Design District, Hard Rock Guitar Hotel, SLS Hotel on South Beach, and Intercontinental Hotel all turn pink for the first place and 2024 Supporters’ Shield leading team.

“The next stages of the Miami Freedom Park project bring us closer to reaching our dream of making it the official home of Inter Miami CF,” Jorge Mas said. “Embodying our ethos of ‘Freedom to Dream,’ we’ve been diligently building something extraordinary—a place where every fan will cherish unforgettable fútbol moments. As we look ahead to the opening of our new stadium, we eagerly anticipate creating a world-class venue that reflects our passion, commitment, and the collective dreams of our South Florida community.”

Inter Miami has the best record in MLS with seven games to go and has clinched a playoff spot, despite the absence of Argentine icon and team captain Lionel Messi, who has been out all summer due to an ankle injury.

Last month, Florida governor Ron DeSantis visited Chase Stadium to announce that the state is granting $8 million to Miami-Dade County to assist with infrastructure around the Miami Freedom Park stadium, including constructing a roadway to relieve traffic around the project. The money will come from the Governor’s Job Growth Grant Fund, which is used for work force and infrastructure.

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said the project will create more than 13,000 direct and indirect jobs and generate more than $40 million in tax revenue between state and local governments.

“My parents fled Cuba and fled a dictatorship to find freedom in this country,” Mas said. “And to be able to stand here before you talking about a global team, and about being able to give back to our community, about bringing the most popular global sport and build what is going to be transformational in Miami, not just a stadium, but a destination.”

He added that the project would help the community at large, not just soccer fans.

“This fund is going to be used to benefit an impoverished area of our community because one of the things that land and Miami Freedom Park will create besides the stadium is the largest park in the City of Miami,” Mas said.

The city has chosen to honor the Mas brothers’ late-father, Jorge Mas Canosa, by naming the public park after him.

Ticket deposits for Miami Freedom Park

Fans interested in placing deposits for the 2026 MLS Regular Season can find information here and will have priority for Miami Freedom Park. The 2025 Inter Miami season ticket holders will have first priority for purchasing tickets to matches at Miami Freedom Park. Deposit holders will be next in line while supplies last.