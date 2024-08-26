🚨 Columbus Crew stun LAFC at the death to win Leagues Cup

The Columbus Crew were crowned Leagues Cup champions thanks two goals in stoppage time to stun LAFC in a rematch of the 2023 MLS Cup final.





Scorers: Hernández 43', 90+2' Russell-Rowe 90+4' ; Giroud 57'

LAFC were seemingly playing scared in the opening 45 minutes, as Columbus dominated the ball and created the bulk of the opportunities in front of goal.

Just when the Crew needed a big moment to bag a goal while they were on top, the call was answered by talisman Cucho Hernández, who darted into the box and send home a superb header to open the scoring.

The visitors appeared to have been given a wakeup call by bench-boss Steve Cherundolo during the break, and they came out firing to start the second half.

As Columbus' star striker showed up in the opening interval, it was Olivier Giroud's turn to do the same for LAFC. On his first start for the club, the Frenchman headed home to level the score and announce himself on the scene before the hour mark.

First goal for Olivier Giroud and it comes in a final! 🇫🇷@LAFC x @LeaguesCup pic.twitter.com/8Ktf1jMtU6 — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2024

The battle of the star strikers continued into the dying minutes, but this time it was Cucho Hernández who came up huge once again. A drifted cross the back-post seemed to take Hugo Lloris off guard when it didn't take a touch on the way, finding its way into the back of the net in stoppage time.

COLUMBUS TAKE THE LEAD IN THE @LEAGUESCUP FINAL IN STOPPAGE TIME!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kv4DnGeoXG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 26, 2024

But the Crew weren't done there, just minutes later they caught LAFC pushing numbers forward and hit them for a third, wrapping up their second trophy in as many years.

Both sides will now switch attention back to MLS, and you wouldn't put it past them to meet once again in the MLS Cup final in December.

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports