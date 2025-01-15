Colts will host NFL's first-ever regular season game in Berlin during 2025 season

The 2025 NFL schedule is still four months away from being released, but on Wednesday the league gave another taste of what the international schedule will hold for fans around the world.

The Indianapolis Colts will host the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Berlin next season, which will be held at Olympic Stadium.

Wir kommen zurück nach Deutschland!



Next season we are excited to host the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Berlin! 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/jIuRvqjUDK — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 15, 2025

This news comes just a few days after the NFL announced that the Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets will be the host teams for the NFL's yearly games in London. There will also be a 2025 regular season game played in Madrid for the first time.

The NFL has held at least one regular season international game every year since 2007 (excluding the 2020 COVID-19 season). Through 2015, all those games were held in London at Wembley Stadium. In 2016, the NFL started diversifying, holding a game in Mexico City while taking advantage of several other London soccer stadiums like Twickenham Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The NFL added Germany games in 2022, holding a contest in Munich and then in Frankfort in 2023. In 2024, the league beefed up its international schedule once again, holding a regular season game in Brazil.

This will be the Colts' third international game in recent years, and second in Germany. In 2016, they were the designated away team against the Jacksonville Jaguars for a game in London at Wembley Stadium. Then in 2023 they played the New England Patriots at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfort.

Now they get the honor of being the designated home team for the NFL's first regular season game in Germany's capital city.