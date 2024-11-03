How do Colts wide receivers' stats stack up with Joe Flacco playing quarterback?

The Indianapolis Colts have made a major switch after their Week 8 loss to the Houston Texans. What does it mean for the future outlook of their offense?

Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen made the decision to bench second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson for the foreseeable future after the loss. Veteran QB Joe Flacco will take over under center as the Colts, who stand at 4-4 and second place in the AFC South, try to "win now" and make a playoff push.

The two quarterbacks' stark difference in age (Richardson is 22 vs. Flacco, 39) and experience (10 career starts to 187) also shows up in how they play. Where the young gunslinger is more willing to sling the ball downfield and take risks at the cost of his completion rate, Flacco protects the ball better but lacks the flashy, highlight-reel plays Richardson is known for.

With those different play styles come some differences in production between the three top receivers in the Colts' offense. Here's how the numbers look for Michael Pittman, Josh Downs and Alec Pierce with each quarterback so far this year.

Michael Pittman stats

With Anthony Richardson (Five full games, plus first half vs. Steelers):

Targets: 34

Receptions: 17

Yards: 227

Touchdowns: 0

Yards per reception: 13.4

With Joe Flacco (Second half vs. Steelers, plus two starts):

Targets: 19

Receptions: 12

Yards: 125

Touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 10.4

Josh Downs stats

With Anthony Richardson:

Targets: 18

Receptions: 9

Yards: 145

Touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 16.1

With Joe Flacco:

Targets: 29

Receptions: 23

Yards: 206

Touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 8.9

Alec Pierce stats

With Anthony Richardson:

Targets: 21

Receptions: 12

Yards: 251

Touchdowns: 2

Yards per reception: 20.9

With Joe Flacco:

Targets: 9

Receptions: 4

Yards: 143

Touchdowns: 1

Yards per reception: 35.8

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colts wide receiver stats with Joe Flacco vs. Anthony Richardson