CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 15: Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Coordinator Lou Anarumo reacts after an interception during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring ex-Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo as their defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

Lou Anarumo joins head coach Shane Steichen's staff in Indianapolis after six years on the job in Cincinnati. The Bengals fired Anarumo on Jan. 6 after fielding the NFL's 25th ranked defense and missing the playoffs.