Colorado's Travis Hunter shouts out Lil Wayne in Heisman Trophy speech | Social reactions

ehsan kassim, usa today
·2 min read

Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter is the latest to join the Heisman Trophy winner list.

The cornerback and wide receiver gave a heartfelt acceptance speech after the announcement that he had won the award. His standout 2024 college football season brought the Buffaloes to the brink of potential College Football Playoff contention.

In his speech, Hunter tried his best to keep his composure as he thanked his fiancée, mother, father and coach, Deion Sanders. But one of the surprising thank-yous he gave was to none other than rapper Lil Wayne. Hunter credited his fiancée for turning him into the rapper from New Orleans.

Here are social media reactions to Hunter's thanking of Lil Wayne during his speech:

Social media reacts to Travis Hunter thanking Lil Wayne

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis Hunter shouts out Lil Wayne in Heisman speech | Social reacts