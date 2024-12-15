Colorado's Travis Hunter shouts out Lil Wayne in Heisman Trophy speech | Social reactions

Colorado football two-way star Travis Hunter is the latest to join the Heisman Trophy winner list.

The cornerback and wide receiver gave a heartfelt acceptance speech after the announcement that he had won the award. His standout 2024 college football season brought the Buffaloes to the brink of potential College Football Playoff contention.

In his speech, Hunter tried his best to keep his composure as he thanked his fiancée, mother, father and coach, Deion Sanders. But one of the surprising thank-yous he gave was to none other than rapper Lil Wayne. Hunter credited his fiancée for turning him into the rapper from New Orleans.

The first ever Heisman Trophy speech to feature Lil Wayne lyrics, by Travis Hunter. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0UEb7j8US9 — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) December 15, 2024

Here are social media reactions to Hunter's thanking of Lil Wayne during his speech:

Social media reacts to Travis Hunter thanking Lil Wayne

‘First I wanna thank God. Never thought I’d be here. Crazy what belief will do.’



Travis Hunter after winning Heisman



Thanked his family, Prime, Shedeur, Lil Wayne, his HSFB Coach … and last his father. This was an all time speech.



Incredible. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 15, 2024

Okay, there is his mom. Congrats Mom! Ahhh his fiance turned him on to Lil Wayne. Thanks his brother and cousin. So happy for #TravisHunter #Heisman #HE12MAN pic.twitter.com/BgbUFspTJg — AViewFromTracysPoint (@AVFTP1) December 15, 2024

Lil Wayne at the Heisman ceremony: pic.twitter.com/bwTEJt3gUU — Football (@BostonConnr) December 15, 2024

Lil Wayne let me know he's in NY at the Heisman ceremony for Travis and Deion. Very cool. Memorable moment. (PROGRAM NOTE: Wayne will join me on Monday's "Skip Bayless Show" to talk about it and Packers at Seahawks.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 15, 2024

"Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life. My fiance loves you. I didn't know none of your songs."



Travis Hunter included Lil' Wayne in his Heisman acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/Giyu24JRhr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2024

All these guys have humble stories and then you got Travis Hunter sitting with Deion Sanders and Lil Wayne #Heisman — Ben Dover (@the_ben_den) December 15, 2024

Imagine showing up as a Heisman Trophy finalist and another finalist has Lil Wayne there in his corner for no reason. I’d pack it up on the spot. #HE12MAN — Joey (@SoManyWays2Joey) December 15, 2024

Travis Hunter is one of the best athletes I’ve ever seen ever and him having Lil Wayne apart of his Heisman “crew” could put him on my favorite athletes ever list. That is so sick.



These are my thoughts — Grisham Wellsmañ (@gobblesbourbon) December 15, 2024

Most lil Wayne talk of any heisman champion #respect — Liam (@lconley55) December 15, 2024

