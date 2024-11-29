Colorado's DJ McKinney pulled an Elijah Moore with a peeing dog celebration after a pick-6

.

The No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes emphatically closed out their regular season with a dominant 52-0 win against Oklahoma State on Friday, and between Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders and more than half a dozen touchdowns, there were a lot of highlight moments.

But an unfortunate moment for the Cowboys led to not only a standout play from Colorado cornerback DJ McKinney but also a memorable celebration that seemed like an apparent ode to former Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore's years-old controversial Egg Bowl celebration. And the timing of it couldn't be better.

Friday, early in the fourth quarter, McKinney picked off Oklahoma State quarterback Maealiuaki Smith and returned it for a 13-yard pick-six. And he celebrated it by getting down on all fours and pretending to urinate like a dog, à la Moore's dog-peeing celebration in the 2019 Egg Bowl.

Colorado's DJ McKinney paying homage to Elijah Moore's infamous dog peeing celly in the 2019 Egg Bowl pic.twitter.com/8Hv3MvaAVI — Kevin Borba (@Kevin__Borba) November 29, 2024

It was a peak college football moment, and, just like Moore, McKinney was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct — though the butterfly effect implications are probably far more minimal this time around.

If you need a brief refresher: At the end of the 2019 Egg Bowl between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, Moore scored a touchdown with four seconds left on the clock and celebrated by pretending to pee like a dog. He and Ole Miss were dealt a penalty, missed what would have been the game-tying extra point and Mississippi State won, 21-20. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke was ultimately fired at the end of the 4-8 season, paving the way for the Lane Kiffin era.

This is a moment college football fans will never forget, and clearly McKinney is among them.

On Thanksgiving Day 5 years ago, Elijah Moore pretended to pee like a dog after a great TD. The ensuing penalty caused Ole Miss to miss the PAT, and the Egg Bowl, 21-20. Some historians theorize that this event was the first domino in a long string of major changes in the sport. pic.twitter.com/v2jxiHEC33 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 29, 2024

