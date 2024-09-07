Colorado at Nebraska live updates: How to watch, predictions, odds, Top 25 schedule

Before last year's game against Nebraska in Boulder, Colorado was fired up, with quarterback Shedeur Sanders claiming that Huskers coach Matt Rhule had disrespected his father, coach Deion Sanders, and the CU program.

Whether some vague comments from Rhule were really referencing Deion Sanders and the Buffs was unclear, but no matter: Shedeur Sanders and Colorado went into the game with chips on their shoulders and rolled past Nebraska, 36-14.You can bet Nebraska remembers that as it heads into Saturday night's showdown in front of the Husker faithful at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

Both teams are 1-0. Last week in Lincoln, Nebraska rolled past UTEP, 40-7, led by freshman QB Dylan Raiola (19 of 27 for 238 yards with two TDs) and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (six catches, 121 yards, one TD).

Colorado survived against North Dakota State in Boulder last week, 31-26, despite issues on defense and poor time management late in the game.USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest updates, highlights, wild plays, analysis and more throughout the game. Follow along.

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter pulls in a touchdown against North Dakota State last week.

When is Colorado-Nebraska game?

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 7, from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

How to watch Colorado-Nebraska game

The game will be broadcast on NBC and also on Fubo.

College football Week 2 schedule, Top 25

College football picks Week 2

Here are USA TODAY Sports' expert picks for all of Saturday’s ranked games.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Colorado vs Nebraska live updates: Predictions, odds, how to watch