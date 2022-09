The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million extension. (Getty Images)

Nathan MacKinnon finally got his Stanley Cup ring, and now he has a huge new contract to celebrate with.

The Colorado Avalanche announced that they have signed MacKinnon to an eight-year, $100.8 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the NHL.

More to come.

