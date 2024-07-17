Colleyville Heritage product Bobby Witt Jr. talks about All-Star Game experience

Following a runner-up performance in the Home Run Derby, Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. played in his first All-Star Game on Tuesday.

The Colleyville Heritage product replaced Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager in the sixth inning and played the rest of the game in a 5-3 American League win. He had one at-bat, a seventh inning strikeout against San Diego Padres pitcher Robert Suarez.

Ahead of his at-bat, the Globe Life Field fans roared, cheering on the Dallas-Fort Worth native.

“It’s pretty special anytime you get cheers in the All-Star Game,” Witt Jr. said. “It’s pretty special seeing my family up in the stands.”

Witt Jr., despite striking out and barely missing a Home Run Derby title, called two-day All-Star experience unbelievable.

“Now, you want to be an All-Star every year, for sure,” Witt Jr. said.

The Royals have a 52-45 record in the American League Central. With the second half of the season looming, Witt Jr. is focused on taking the Royals back to the postseason.

“You play to make the playoffs and go further from there,” Witt Jr. said. “I think that we’ve got more improvements and we still haven’t reached our ultimate goal. We’re going to keep getting better every day.”