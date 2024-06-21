College World Series championship round breakdown: Does Tennessee or Texas A&M have the edge?

With the championship series matchup set at the College World Series, there are a couple of things we can say with certainty. We know that the SEC can once again claim the mantle of best college baseball conference, but we’re also guaranteed to have a first-time national champion.

For the third time in four years and fifth time since 2011, the final series will be an all-SEC affair. Furthermore, a league member will leave Omaha with the championship trophy for a fifth consecutive tournament.

Neither Tennessee (58-12) nor Texas A&M (52-13), however, have ever been in this position. Both programs have been to Omaha as recently as two years ago , but neither has reached the best-of-three final under the tournament’s current format. Tennessee, in fact, has the only runner-up finish of the pair, and that was way back in 1951.

So with that quick history lesson out of the way, let’s look at the teams. Here’s a reminder of the College World Series schedule and how the Volunteers and Aggies got here.

Texas A&M center fielder Travis Chestnut (4) congratulates teammates after the team's defeat of Kentucky during the College World Series at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Hitting

Both finalists boast potent batting orders. The Vols put up a hefty 9.2 runs a game, but the Aggies aren’t far behind at 8.6. Leading the way for Tennessee are 2B Christian Moore (.385, 33 HR, 76 RBI) and OF Blake Burke (.382, 20 HR, 61 RBI). The Aggies have continued to produce despite a slew of injuries that have some key contributors sidelined and others playing hurt. Among the walking wounded is OF Jace LaViolette (.306, 28 HR, 77 RBI), who should benefit from a couple of off days to rest a sore hamstring. Utility man Gavin Grahovac (.303, 22 HR, 64 RBI) has been in the middle of most Aggie rallies in Omaha.

Pitching

A&M’s shutout of Florida on Wednesday to clinch its spot in the final was its 12th whitewash of the season, the most in the country. Ryan Prager (9-1, 2.88 ERA) figures to get the first start on Saturday. The bullpen, anchored by Evan Aschenbeck (6-1, 1.54 ERA, 10 S), should be well rested. But Tennessee also swept its half of the Omaha bracket, so its full complement of relievers should also be available. Drew Beam (9-2, 4.30 ERA) and Xander Sechrist (5-1, 3.22 ERA) both provided quality starts at this venue.

Fielding

We’ve already seen both teams flash some leather in Omaha. LaViolette’s game-saving catch at the right-field fence when the Aggies beat Florida in their opener and Volunteers OF Kavares Tears’ nice snag on the warning track in Wednesday’s clinching victory against Florida State spring to mind. Tennessee's better overall health might help them get to more balls in play, but the Aggies are just as sound in the fundamentals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College World Series breakdown: Tennessee, Texas A&M meet for title