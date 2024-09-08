College football upsets yesterday: Week 2 scores saw ranked losses, close calls

Some of college football's top teams appeared snakebit in Week 2.

Saturday's schedule saw multiple ranked teams struggle against perceived lesser opponents, including three upsets by unranked foes. That doesn't include No. 12 Tennessee and No. 3 Texas, who both flexed their muscles with a 51-10 drubbing of No. 23 NC State and a 31-12 win over No. 9 Michigan at The Big House, respectively.

There were even some close calls, as No. 4 Alabama led USF only 14-13 at one point in the fourth quarter, along with No. 8 Penn State narrowly defeating Bowling Green and No. 13 Oklahoma struggling against Houston at home.

Here's a recap of each of the wacky college football games and upsets in Week 2:

College football upsets yesterday

Northern Illinois 16, No. 7 Notre Dame 14

A week after going into College Station and beating then-No. 20 Texas A&M 23-13 at home, Notre Dame struggled in its home opener in the ever-so-brutal buy game, dropping its second such game in three seasons under Marcus Freeman after the Fighting Irish lost 26-22 to Marshall in 2022.

The Fighting Irish, who entered as 28.5-point favorites, fell 16-14 to Northern Illinois, who received $1.4 million for its trouble. What was supposed to be an easy early-season victory for Notre Dame instead saw the Mid-American Conference (MAC) team secure its first-ever win against a top 10 opponent in conference history.

First-year Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard struggled in the game, completing 20 of 32 passes for 163 yards with two interceptions, including a late pick that ultimately gave the Huskies the ball back before they kicked a game-winning field goal.

Illinois 23, No. 20 Kansas 17

No. 20 Kansas didn't look like a potential Big 12 championship contender Saturday night against Illinois. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels turned the ball over four times against the Fighting Illini.

Daniels, expected to be among the best returning quarterbacks in the Big 12 this season, completed 18 of 32 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns to three interceptions. He also lost a fumble. The win was Illinois' first against a ranked nonconference opponent since defeating Arizona State in 2011.

Daniels found receiver Lawrence Arnold for a 13-yard touchdown pass to take a 17-13 lead late in the third quarter, but Illinois scored 10 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, courtesy of a Kaden Feagin touchdown run and a 43-yard field goal by David Olano to take the win.

Iowa State 20, No. 21 Iowa 19

A last-second field goal by Iowa State stunned No. 21 Iowa in the in-state rivalry, giving the Cyclones only their third win in the series over the last 10 years (but second in the last three). Cyclones kicker Kyle Konrardy nailed a 54-yard field goal with six seconds left to give Iowa State a win against its bitter rival, earning coach Matt Campbell only his second straight road victory vs. the Hawkeyes.

Iowa State trailed 13-0 at halftime, but dug deep and held the Hawkeyes to only six second-half points. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara also struggled in the game, completing 13 of 29 passes for 99 yards with two interceptions. Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht was also solid: Despite a first-quarter interception, he finished the day completing 23 of 35 passes for 272 yards with two touchdowns, both of which came in the second half.

Yesterday's college football scores

Numerous teams had close calls against unranked opponents on Saturday.

No. 4 Alabama led USF only 14-13 heading into the fourth quarter before scoring 28 points in the final period to hang on for a deceiving 42-16 win. No. 8 Penn State trailed Bowling Green 24-20 at halftime before narrowly winning 34-27, and No. 6 Oregon needed a game-winning field goal to hold off Boise State, 37-34.

There was also No. 13 Oklahoma, who scored only two points in the second half to beat Houston 16-12 at home, a week after the Cougars were dominated 27-7 by UNLV. In the same state was No. 17 Oklahoma State, which hung on for a 39-31 win in double overtime vs. unranked Arkansas (despite trailing 21-7 at halftime).

Finally, there was No. 16 Kansas State, who trailed 27-20 in the fourth quarter before scoring a game-tying touchdown midway through the quarter. The scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 60-yard fumble return touchdown with 8:13 left in the quarter.

That's college football, sometimes. Here's the full scoreboard for each ranked team in Week 2:

No. 1 Georgia 48, Tennessee Tech 3

No. 2 Ohio State 56, Western Michigan 0

No. 3 Texas 31, No. 9 Michigan 12

No. 4 Alabama 42, USF 16

No. 5 Ole Miss 52, Middle Tennessee 3

No. 6 Oregon 37, Boise State 34

Northern Illinois 16, No. 7 Notre Dame 14

No. 8 Penn State 34, Bowling Green 27

No. 10 Missouri 38, Buffalo 0

No. 11 Utah 23, Baylor 12

No. 12 Tennessee 51, No. 23 NC State 10

No. 13 Oklahoma 16, Houston 14

No. 14 USC 48, Utah State 0

No. 15 Miami 56, Florida A&M 9

No. 16 Kansas State 34, Tulane 27

No. 17 Oklahoma State 39, Arkansas 31

No. 18 Arizona 22, Northern Arizona 10

No. 19 LSU 44, Nicholls 21

Illinois 23, No. 20 Kansas 17

Iowa State 20, No. 21 Iowa 19

No. 22 Clemson 66, Appalachian State 20

No. 24 Louisville 49, Jacksonville State 14

No. 25 Washington 30, Eastern Michigan 9

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football upsets yesterday: Scores for every top 25 team