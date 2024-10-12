College football updates: NC State hosts Syracuse, seeks first ACC win

N.C. State returns to Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday and hopes to end its ACC drought.

The Wolfpack (3-3, 0-2 ACC) hosts the Orange (4-1, 1-1 ACC) in the first meeting between the two teams since 2022. It is Syracuse’s first trip to Raleigh since 2021.

Syracuse entered the game ranked No. 2 in the nation for passing yards (369.0 yards per game), No. 27 in scoring offense (35.8 points per game), T9 for total first downs (136) and No. 5 in third-down conversion percentage (.550).

The Pack looks to slow down the Orange’s elite passing offense and pick up its first win in conference play. A loss would give the team its worst league start in 10 years.

N.C. State remains without graduate quarterback Grayson McCall, who suffered a concussion last week, his second of the season, against Wake Forest. Medics carted McCall off the field and took him to the hospital. True freshman CJ Bailey will start his third career game against Syracuse.

The Wolfpack leads the series 13-3 but lost the most recent matchup, 24-9. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae was on staff with Syracuse at the time, coaching tight end Oronde Gadsden to First Team All-ACC honors.

N.C. State boasts a 7-3 record against the Orange since it joined the ACC in 2013.

“Hard work is our core value this week and finish,” N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren said on Thursday. “It’s been everywhere, said by everyone, multiple times. What do you do when things aren’t working well? You don’t stop working. You work harder.”

Caden Fordham does not warm up

Starting middle linebacker Caden Fordham did not participate in warmups. Fordham is the Wolfpack’s leading tackler, contributing 48 total tackles and 20 solo.

Hollywood Smothers participates in warmups

Running back Hollywood Smothers missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury. He suited up for the game and participated in warmups with the rest of the running back room.

Doeren said on Thursday that it was good to see Smothers “running around again.”

McCall makes pregame appearance

One week after Grayson McCall was briefly knocked unconscious during N.C. State’s game against Wake Forest, the graduate student watched the team warm up. He did not participate in any drills and was wearing street clothes.