College football updates: NC State faces Cal for first time in program history

N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey (16) looks for a receiver downfield during the second half of Syracuse’s 24-17 victory over N.C. State at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024.

N.C. State faces Cal-Berkeley — on Saturday at 3:30, Eastern — for the first time in program history, and both need a win to move out of last place in the league standings.

The Wolfpack (3-4, 0-3 ACC) has failed to meet expectations in nearly every phase of the game. It seeks to salvage what’s left of the season and spoil Cal’s homecoming celebrations.

Meanwhile, the Golden Bears (3-3, 0-3 ACC) — despite their record — played better than anticipated and held steady against Florida State and Pitt. Its defense, however, collapsed against Miami and cost Cal a double-digit win. Its three losses came by a combined eight points.

N.C. State will once again rely on a number of younger players, as injuries have sidelined starters, but many have impressed. Linebacker Kamal Bonner started against Syracuse and contributed nine tackles.

Running back Hollywood Smothers said the team is confident in the depth.

“We’re blessed with depth. A lot of programs want things like that, and I feel like every position we have, one through three, can go on the field and make plays for us,” Smothers said. “ Young guys, they stayed prepared, stayed in the playbooks and were ready to step up.”

Cal’s secondary poses a challenge for the Wolfpack offense, leading the country with 13 interceptions. Defensive back Nohl Williams ranks No. 1 with six interceptions. Quarterback CJ Bailey took over the N.C. State starting position with ease, but he still struggles with turnovers. Bailey threw four interceptions in six games played. He must make smart reads to help avoid a third straight loss and the worst start in ACC play in 10 years.

Follow along for live updates from the game.

Cisse expected to return

Cornerback Brandon Cisse has been ruled available for the game. He has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury. Cisse’s left forearm was in a cast two weeks ago and a brace last week.

Waters will not play

Running back Jordan Waters will not play for N.C. State due to illness. He started all seven games for the Pack.

Jayden Ott unavailable for Bears

Star running back Jaydn Ott will not play for Cal, ESPN reported on Saturday. This will be the second straight game without the former All-Pac-12 honoree. He finished the 2023 season with 1,315 rushing yards.

He contributed 135 yards rushing and three touchdowns in five games. Ott added 115 receiving yards and a score.

The Wolfpack ranks No. 73 in rushing defense, allowing 147.1 yards per game, but not having to deal with Ott could help N.C. State’s chance to steal a win.