College football takeaways: Defending champ LSU in free fall

If the pain of a program and its fan base can be encapsulated in a single image, Hilary Scheinuk of The Advocate managed to deliver it on Saturday. Scheinuk shot a searing image of LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini walking off the field after losing to Missouri that captured him with his palm pressed on his forehead, equal parts overwhelmed, helpless and exasperated.
In the wake of the defending national champions’ 45-41 loss, perhaps someone told Pelini that he’d soon have to get ready to stop Florida’s offense next week. The image went viral on Twitter and prompted visceral reactions.
LSU is off to a historically bad start, as it is 1-2 for the first time since 1994. They’ve given up more points through three games than any time in program history. And don’t pin this on LSU needing to play three SEC games to open the season, either. LSU has lost to a pair of pedestrian unranked SEC teams that will be lucky to elevate to the league’s middle class.
Understanding all of the losses on the coaching staff and roster, it’s still striking at just how far LSU has fallen.
It’s difficult to pick the worst part about Missouri torching them for 586 total yards. Was it that redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak did it in his second career start? Or was it that Missouri accumulated 406 receiving yards despite three of their top five wideouts – including two starters – missing the game for COVID-19-related reasons?
The school that goes to great lengths to identify as DBU is getting eaten alive by a collection of pedestrian passers and receivers. Elite LSU corner Derek Stingley looked dinged up on Saturday and didn’t appear to be his All-American self. But the rest of the secondary is average as grits, and Pelini – as the picture shows – doesn’t appear to have any answers. The only elite thing about this LSU defense is their knack to make the opposition look like world-beaters.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron made his name as a defensive line coach. But he’s spent little time running a defense, as his career has been hallmarked as more of a recruiter and motivator than an overall tactician. When you are a head coach without substantial X-and-O acumen that is suddenly confronted with both a gaping talent deficit and an established schematic disadvantage, it could be a long season.
Orgeron isn’t as bad of a head coach as many thought he was after the loss to Troy back in 2017. But these past few weeks have reminded us that he’s probably not in that elite class with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney either, even after the dominating season in 2019 that led to LSU’s national title.
LSU looks out of answers and the questions are only going to get tougher. Joe Burrow, Dave Aranda and Joe Brady aren’t walking through that door. And the Tigers face a seven-game stretch to finish the season where they’ll be heavy underdogs in four games.
That means plenty more opportunity for painful freeze frames.
Texas falters again, putting pressure on Tom Herman
The dark cloud of gloom in the state gets shifted to Austin, where the Longhorns fell to 2-2 after a four-overtime loss to rival Oklahoma, 53-45. The Longhorns erased a two-touchdown lead in the waning minutes of regulation, only to fall in the fourth overtime on a Sam Ehlinger interception in the end zone.
No fault should be shifted to Ehlinger, though. He finished with four rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and 287 passing yards. He led two late drives to tie the game and provided the resiliency and toughness that will be his career hallmarks.
The fault again shifts to Tom Herman and the Texas coaching staff, as this team is exactly what we thought it was. The Longhorns are penalty prone, special teams deficient and still tackle as if the opponent has been dipped in Vaseline. They are wildly entertaining, as all three Big 12 games have been among the most thrilling of this young season.
But Texas isn’t paying Herman to be entertaining, and now the Longhorns are tied with Oklahoma at 1-2 in the Big 12 and searching for hope for the rest of their season. “A lot of them are self-inflicted wounds,” Herman said after the game. “I’m disappointed. Again, it’s my job to make sure that they don’t happen.”
Texas finished with 11 penalties for 101 yards, the worst of which may have been an unnecessary roughness penalty by center Derek Kerstetter that cost Texas a chance to score a touchdown in the first half. Punter Ryan Bujcevski’s personal foul after making a tackle on OU’s Marvin Mims that set up an Oklahoma third-quarter touchdown wasn’t even the dumbest mistake he made all day. That was his inexplicable molasses execution of a punt in the first half that OU blocked and scored on five plays later. Texas’ special teams remain tortured, and the Longhorns’ discipline hurt them for extended stretches until the fourth quarter.
“Extremely proud of the fight and resiliency, but we know we’ve got a long way to go and a lot to clean up,” Herman said. “We’ve also got a lot of our season ahead of us.”
After three Big 12 games that exhibited familiar mistakes and shortcomings, the surprise would if Texas manages to look distinctly different.
Jimbo Fisher finally scores big-time win at Texas A&M
It’d been so long since Jimbo Fisher won a big game that it was jarring to hear that once-familiar uptempo verbal delivery in his postgame interview after upsetting No. 4 Florida on Saturday, 41-38. After two largely irrelevant seasons in College Station, Fisher has managed to finally author a signature victory. It was Texas A&M’s first win against a top-five opponent in Fisher’s tenure.
The portrait of Fisher celebrating on the sideline, fist-pumping his way down the field and speeding through his syllables – no one talks faster than Jimbo – showed the catharsis that the victory provided.
In Year 3 of his fully guaranteed 10-year, $75 million contract, Fisher hadn’t provided much pop for Texas A&M’s dollars. But this victory provides both an adrenaline shot for the program and a boost to the career of senior quarterback Kellen Mond, whose development had appeared to flatline after some moments of early promises.
But Mond went 25-for-35 for 338 yards and three touchdowns. He led A&M on a 40-yard drive in the game’s final 3:40 after a fumble by Florida’s Malik Davis squandered UF’s chance to win and set up the Aggies. Seth Small drilled a 26-yard field goal as time expired to deliver the win. (Isaiah Spiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdown and was the day’s biggest star.)
Fisher was clearly elated after the game. “They didn’t pay attention to the scoreboard,” he said. “They played the next play. ...Football is a game of will and you can’t let them break it.”
A&M (2-1) trailed 28-17 midway through the third quarter and fought back. They should be favored in their next three games – at Mississippi State, Arkansas and at South Carolina. “It shows you what you're capable of,” Fisher said. “Now what you follow up with tells you what you're capable of.”
Tennessee stumbles to the finish line
No. 3 Georgia ended up blowing out Tennessee, 44-21, but the tenor of a majority of the game didn’t match the final score.
The tortured Vols fans yearning for relevancy and competitiveness in the SEC East will look back at the third quarter of this game for where things went wrong. Tennessee led 21-17 at halftime and fell apart in a third quarter riddled with questionable play-calling and turnovers. The spiral led to the Vols getting shut out in the second half.
The drives where Tennessee got the ball in the third quarter unfolded this way – fumble, interception, punt, punt and punt. Along the way, Tennessee lost its identity, as the offensive line that was supposed to be the program’s fulcrum crumbled against Georgia’s elite defense.
In a hail of false starts, falling behind the chains and getting swallowed by the Georgia pass rush, the Vols offense disappeared in the Athens night. Tennessee offensive coordinator Jim Chaney is no longer the Georgia OC, in part, for lapses like this when he’d abandon the run game, lose identity and lose control of games.
Credit Georgia with the pressure, scheme and talent to suffocate Tennessee. But after holding their own and appearing to match up in the first half, Tennessee failed to replicate what got it there.
Tennessee finished the day 4-of-17 on third down, with 10 penalties and -1 total rushing yard on 27 attempts. Some of that can be attributed to Georgia’s five sacks for 46 yards. Tennessee also yielded 13 points from turnovers.
Tennessee competed for a half, but also showed it is still a long way from the SEC’s elite.
