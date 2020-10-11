College football takeaways: Defending champ LSU in free fall

If the pain of a program and its fan base can be encapsulated in a single image, Hilary Scheinuk of The Advocate managed to deliver it on Saturday. Scheinuk shot a searing image of LSU defensive coordinator Bo Pelini walking off the field after losing to Missouri that captured him with his palm pressed on his forehead, equal parts overwhelmed, helpless and exasperated.

In the wake of the defending national champions’ 45-41 loss, perhaps someone told Pelini that he’d soon have to get ready to stop Florida’s offense next week. The image went viral on Twitter and prompted visceral reactions.

LSU is off to a historically bad start, as it is 1-2 for the first time since 1994. They’ve given up more points through three games than any time in program history. And don’t pin this on LSU needing to play three SEC games to open the season, either. LSU has lost to a pair of pedestrian unranked SEC teams that will be lucky to elevate to the league’s middle class.

Understanding all of the losses on the coaching staff and roster, it’s still striking at just how far LSU has fallen.

It’s difficult to pick the worst part about Missouri torching them for 586 total yards. Was it that redshirt freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak did it in his second career start? Or was it that Missouri accumulated 406 receiving yards despite three of their top five wideouts – including two starters – missing the game for COVID-19-related reasons?

View photos LSU quarterback Myles Brennan heads off the field as members of the Missouri Tigers celebrate an LSU turnover on downs in the final seconds of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri upset LSU 45-41. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) More

The school that goes to great lengths to identify as DBU is getting eaten alive by a collection of pedestrian passers and receivers. Elite LSU corner Derek Stingley looked dinged up on Saturday and didn’t appear to be his All-American self. But the rest of the secondary is average as grits, and Pelini – as the picture shows – doesn’t appear to have any answers. The only elite thing about this LSU defense is their knack to make the opposition look like world-beaters.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron made his name as a defensive line coach. But he’s spent little time running a defense, as his career has been hallmarked as more of a recruiter and motivator than an overall tactician. When you are a head coach without substantial X-and-O acumen that is suddenly confronted with both a gaping talent deficit and an established schematic disadvantage, it could be a long season.

Orgeron isn’t as bad of a head coach as many thought he was after the loss to Troy back in 2017. But these past few weeks have reminded us that he’s probably not in that elite class with Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney either, even after the dominating season in 2019 that led to LSU’s national title.

LSU looks out of answers and the questions are only going to get tougher. Joe Burrow, Dave Aranda and Joe Brady aren’t walking through that door. And the Tigers face a seven-game stretch to finish the season where they’ll be heavy underdogs in four games.

That means plenty more opportunity for painful freeze frames.

Texas falters again, putting pressure on Tom Herman

The dark cloud of gloom in the state gets shifted to Austin, where the Longhorns fell to 2-2 after a four-overtime loss to rival Oklahoma, 53-45. The Longhorns erased a two-touchdown lead in the waning minutes of regulation, only to fall in the fourth overtime on a Sam Ehlinger interception in the end zone.

No fault should be shifted to Ehlinger, though. He finished with four rushing touchdowns, two passing touchdowns and 287 passing yards. He led two late drives to tie the game and provided the resiliency and toughness that will be his career hallmarks.

The fault again shifts to Tom Herman and the Texas coaching staff, as this team is exactly what we thought it was. The Longhorns are penalty prone, special teams deficient and still tackle as if the opponent has been dipped in Vaseline. They are wildly entertaining, as all three Big 12 games have been among the most thrilling of this young season.

Story continues