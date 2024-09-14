Advertisement

College football schedule today: Games, scores for Week 3's top 25 teams

austin curtright, usa today network
·3 min read

Week 2 of the college football season featured some wacky upsets and some highly ranked teams struggling against unranked opponents.

Fans now hope Week 3 – other than their favorite teams losing, of course – can keep up the trend of upsets brewing.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan mess and Texas triumph headline college football Week 2 winners and losers

Week 3 features one ranked matchup between No. 15 Kansas State vs. No. 18 Arizona (Friday), and a handful of intriguing matchups like No. 4 Alabama traveling to face Wisconsin, No. 8 Missouri hosting Boston College and No. 6 Oregon facing in-state rival Oregon State on the road in the two programs' first game as nonconference foes.

ESPN's "College GameDay" meanwhile is headed to Columbia, South Carolina, for South Carolina-LSU, a week after the Gamecocks dominated Kentucky 31-6 on the road in their SEC opener.

Here's the full schedule for top 25 ranked teams in Week 3:

REQUIRED READING: Notre Dame's inconsistency with Marcus Freeman puts them at top of Week 2 Misery Index

College football schedule today

Games listed in chronological order. All times Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 13

  • No 18 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | 8 p.m. ET | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | Noon | Fox (Fubo)

  • No. 14 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | Noon | ESPN2 (Fubo)

  • No. 17 LSU at South Carolina | Noon | ABC (Fubo)

  • No. 25 Memphis at Florida State | Noon | ESPN (Fubo)

  • Arkansas State at No. 16 Michigan | Noon | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

  • Boston College at No. 8 Missouri | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

  • No. 8 Oregon at Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)

  • No. 22 Washington vs. Washington State | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock

  • Tulane at No. 13 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

  • Ball State at No. 12 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)

  • No. 19 Notre Dame at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+ (Fubo)

  • No. 11 Utah at Utah State | 4:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network

  • No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | The CW Network (Fubo)

  • UTSA at No. 3 Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)

  • No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)

  • Northern Iowa at No. 24 Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)

  • Kent State at No. 9 Tennessee | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)

College football scores today

This section will be updated.

For full scores, click here.

Friday, Sept. 13

  • No 18 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | 8 p.m. ET | Fox (Fubo)

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin

  • No. 14 Oklahoma State at Tulsa

  • No. 17 LSU at South Carolina

  • No. 25 Memphis at Florida State

  • Arkansas State at No. 16 Michigan

  • Boston College at No. 8 Missouri

  • No. 8 Oregon at Oregon State

  • No. 22 Washington vs. Washington State

  • Tulane at No. 13 Oklahoma

  • Ball State at No. 12 Miami

  • No. 19 Notre Dame at Purdue

  • No. 11 Utah at Utah State

  • No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest

  • UTSA at No. 3 Texas

  • No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

  • Northern Iowa at No. 24 Nebraska

  • Kent State at No. 9 Tennessee

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football schedule today: Games, scores for Week 3 top 25 teams