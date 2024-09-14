College football schedule today: Games, scores for Week 3's top 25 teams
Week 2 of the college football season featured some wacky upsets and some highly ranked teams struggling against unranked opponents.
Fans now hope Week 3 – other than their favorite teams losing, of course – can keep up the trend of upsets brewing.
Week 3 features one ranked matchup between No. 15 Kansas State vs. No. 18 Arizona (Friday), and a handful of intriguing matchups like No. 4 Alabama traveling to face Wisconsin, No. 8 Missouri hosting Boston College and No. 6 Oregon facing in-state rival Oregon State on the road in the two programs' first game as nonconference foes.
ESPN's "College GameDay" meanwhile is headed to Columbia, South Carolina, for South Carolina-LSU, a week after the Gamecocks dominated Kentucky 31-6 on the road in their SEC opener.
Here's the full schedule for top 25 ranked teams in Week 3:
College football schedule today
Games listed in chronological order. All times Eastern.
Friday, Sept. 13
No 18 Arizona at No. 14 Kansas State | 8 p.m. ET | Fox (Fubo)
Saturday, Sept. 14
No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin | Noon | Fox (Fubo)
No. 14 Oklahoma State at Tulsa | Noon | ESPN2 (Fubo)
No. 17 LSU at South Carolina | Noon | ABC (Fubo)
No. 25 Memphis at Florida State | Noon | ESPN (Fubo)
Arkansas State at No. 16 Michigan | Noon | Big Ten Network (Fubo)
Boston College at No. 8 Missouri | 12:45 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)
No. 8 Oregon at Oregon State | 3:30 p.m. | Fox (Fubo)
No. 22 Washington vs. Washington State | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Tulane at No. 13 Oklahoma | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)
Ball State at No. 12 Miami | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network (Fubo)
No. 19 Notre Dame at Purdue | 3:30 p.m. | CBS/Paramount+ (Fubo)
No. 11 Utah at Utah State | 4:30 p.m. | CBS Sports Network
No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest | 6:30 p.m. | The CW Network (Fubo)
UTSA at No. 3 Texas | 7 p.m. | ESPN (Fubo)
No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky | 7:30 p.m. | ABC (Fubo)
Northern Iowa at No. 24 Nebraska | 7:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network (Fubo)
Kent State at No. 9 Tennessee | 7:45 p.m. | SEC Network (Fubo)
College football scores today
This section will be updated.
