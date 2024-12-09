College football Re-Rank: Georgia, Arizona State surge forward in NCAA 1-134

Georgia jumps to No. 2, Penn State holds steady at No. 4 and Arizona State climbs to No. 7 in the final USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-134 of the regular season.

The Bulldogs’ second win against Texas moves them ahead of No. 3 Notre Dame heading into the College Football Playoff. Oregon continues to lead the re-rank after beating the Nittany Lions to close an unbeaten regular season.

The close loss to the Ducks keeps Penn State ahead of No. 5 Ohio State and the No. 6 Longhorns. Arizona State makes a six-spot leap after beating Iowa State to win the Big 12 and earn a playoff berth.

In the ACC, SMU falls to No. 11 but stays ahead of No. 12 Clemson after the Tigers’ 34-31 win to claim the conference title. Both teams come in ahead of No. 13 Alabama, No. 14 South Carolina and No. 15 Mississippi.

Another team climbing the rankings is No. 18 Army, which beat Tulane to win the American Athletic and tie the program record for wins in a season. The Black Knights close the regular season this weekend against rival Navy.

Three Group of Five conference champions soared up the charts. Ohio improves 16 spots to No. 34 after beating Miami (Ohio) to win the MAC, Marshall is up 15 to No. 36 after dominating Louisiana-Lafayette to claim the Sun Belt and Jacksonville State is up 17 to No. 47 after rolling over Western Kentucky to win Conference USA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Re-Rank: Georgia, Arizona State in NCAA 1-134