College Football Playoff rankings: Washington moves to No. 4, jumping Florida State

There was movement in the top five of the College Football Playoff rankings for a second straight week.

Last week we saw Georgia jump up to No. 1 in the CFP selection committee’s Top 25. This week, Washington moved past Florida State in the rankings. UW moved up one spot to No. 4 following its 22-20 road win over Oregon State (which fell five spots to No. 16) while FSU dropped down to No. 5.

The Huskies and Seminoles are two of the five remaining undefeated teams from Power Five conferences and slotted in behind No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, whose rankings did not change. Washington picked up its fourth ranked win in the last six weeks while FSU took care of business at home vs. North Alabama but lost star quarterback Jordan Travis to a season-ending leg injury in the process.

Ohio State and Michigan will meet this Saturday in Ann Arbor, so the loser of that game will fall in the rankings and allow Washington and Florida State to move up as long as they win their rivalry games vs. Washington State and Florida, respectively.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama — all now 10-1 — remained at the same spot in the rankings, but Louisville (also 10-1) stayed at No. 10 even after a road win over Miami. Missouri needed a last-second field goal to beat Florida at home, but stayed at No. 9 even with two losses.

Each of those one-loss teams can keep their CFP hopes alive with wins this weekend. Oregon, if it beats Oregon State, will clinch a spot in the Pac-12 title game vs. Washington. Texas will advance to the Big 12 title game with a win over Texas Tech and Alabama needs to avoid an upset at the hands of Auburn in the Iron Bowl before facing Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Louisville has already clinched a spot in the ACC title game, where it will meet Florida State. To keep their playoff hopes alive, the Cardinals need to beat rival Kentucky this weekend.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) dodges Oregon State linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Mark Ylen) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Other takeaways from CFP rankings

Liberty, the only other undefeated team in the FBS, made its debut in the CFP selection committee's Top 25 at No. 25.

Story continues

Previously an independent program, Liberty is now a member of a new-look Conference USA. Because of their poor strength of schedule, the Flames hadn't appeared in the rankings until now despite being undefeated. Now they will be in the mix to be the Group of Five representative in the New Year's Six bowl games as long as they beat UTEP this weekend and then handle New Mexico State in the Conference USA title game.

To get to a New Year's Six bowl game, Liberty also needs some help from the American Athletic Conference. Tulane is the highest-ranked Group of Five team at No. 23. The Green Wave will host UTSA this weekend for a spot in the AAC title game. The winner will likely face SMU. If Tulane loses, the AAC champion will have at least two losses, which could be a boost for Liberty.

Elsewhere, Arizona continued its climb and is now No. 15 after a blowout win over Utah on Saturday. The Wildcats can still get to Pac-12 title game if they beat Arizona State and Oregon is upset by Oregon State this weekend.

Other notable rankings included No. 19 Kansas State being one spot ahead of No. 20 Oklahoma State despite their head-to-head result — a 29-21 Oklahoma State win.

Tennessee, despite losing in blowout fashion for the second straight week, only fell three spots to No. 21. And Clemson, which has quietly three games in a row, is ranked No. 24. Notably, Clemson's presence in the rankings adds another ranked victory to Florida State's resume.

Full College Football Playoff rankings