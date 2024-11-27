College Football Playoff rankings show: Live coverage, updates, bracket reveal

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The College Football Playoff is so close you can almost smell the overreactions wafting from the football kitchen. Tuesday is another aperitif to get us going until the final bracket selection is drawn.

ESPN will again air the CFP rankings in a live show, broadcasting live at 8 p.m. ET. That is when everything we knew a week ago gets tossed in the trash can, and we get to argue anew over the latest projections.

With Alabama falling to Oklahoma and Ole Miss getting punched in the gut by Florida, there are sure to be some new faces in this week's version of the bracket projections.

Keep it here for all of the latest and how to watch the latest CFP release.

CFP Predictions: Week 13 upsets shake up College Football Playoff ranking projection

College Football Playoffs 2024: Fourth CFP Rankings

* - projected first-round bye

No. 11 Boise State (10-1)

No. 12 Clemson (9-2)

No. 13 Alabama (8-3)

No. 14 Ole Miss (8-3)

No. 15 South Carolina (8-3)

No. 16 Arizona State (9-2)

No. 17 Tulane (9-2)

No. 18 Iowa State (9-2)

No. 19 BYU (9-2)

No. 20 Texas A&M (8-3)

No. 21 Missouri (8-3)

No. 22 UNLV (9-2)

No. 23 Illinois (8-3)

No. 24 Kansas State (8-3)

No. 25 Colorado (8-3)

CFP Rankings release show delayed

ESPN is currently showing the end of the Maui Invitational game between Memphis and Michigan State. As of this writing, the network has not announced coverage on another network. The game is currently in the final four minutes with Memphis leading, 66-55.

How to watch CFP Rankings release show: Time, TV, streaming

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP Rankings Show on ESPN with a Fubo subscription

What time is CFP rankings show?

The College Football Playoff rankings are released each week through a CFP rankings show broadcasted by ESPN every Tuesday, from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3. This week's show is slated to air starting at 8 p.m. ET and ending at 9 p.m. ET.

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

This season, there are 12 teams in the College Football Playoff for the first time. College football previously introduced the CFP in 2014 with a four-team format. The expansion to 12 teams is set in place for the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons. Leaders within the sport have not agreed to the framework of the playoff beyond that at this point.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The 12 participating teams in the College Football Playoff bracket will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and receive a first-round bye. The fifth conference champion will be seeded where it was ranked among the top 12 teams, or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 in the CFP rankings. Non-conference champions ranked in the top four will be seeded beginning at No. 5.

"Because of this," the CFP warns on its website, "the seeding, 1 through 12, could look different than the final rankings."

For the first round, the higher-ranked team in each pairing (5 vs. 12, 6 vs. 11, 7 vs. 10, 8 vs. 9) will serve as host on campus. The winners advance to the quarterfinals and match up with the corresponding top-four conference champion based on seeding. Quarterfinal games will played at the Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. The semifinals – played at the Orange Bowl and Cotton Bowl Classic – will take place Jan. 9-10.

The two semifinal winners will play for the national championship Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. – Mark Giannotto

College Football Playoff predictions

*Receives first-round bye, automatic bid; **Receives automatic bid

Bracket – first round games

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Boise State

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 SMU

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Tennessee

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Indiana

Oregon (Big Ten champion)* Georgia (SEC champion)* Miami (ACC champion)* Boise State (Group of Five champion)* Ohio State Penn State Texas Notre Dame Indiana Tennessee SMU Iowa State (Big 12 champion)**

*Receives first-round bye, automatic bid; **Receives automatic bid

Bracket – first round games

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Iowa State

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 SMU

No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Tennessee

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Indiana

*Receives first-round bye, automatic bid; **Receives automatic bid

CFP rankings projections

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Miami Georgia Tennessee SMU Indiana Boise State Arizona State

College Football Playoff championship odds

As of Nov. 26, here are the latest College Football Playoff title odds from BetMGM:

Ohio State (+275)

Georgia (+350)

Oregon (+400)

Texas (+450)

Notre Dame (+1400)

Penn State (+1800)

Tennessee (+2000)

Miami (+2500)

Alabama (+4000)

SMU (+4000)

Clemson (+5000)

Indiana (+5000)

Arizona State (+8000)

Boise State (+12,500)

South Carolina (+15,000)

Texas A&M (+20,000)

Colorado (+20,000)

Tulane (+20,000)

Iowa State (+25,000)

BYU (+25,000)

UNLV (+100,000)

When do College Football Playoff rankings come out?

The fourth College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season will be released Tuesday, Nov. 26. A new top 25 ranking is released by the CFP selection committee every Tuesday through Dec. 3. This is followed by a CFP selection show on Dec. 8 to announce the 12-team playoff field.

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff rankings show. All times are Eastern:

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon - 4 p.m.

What were last week's rankings, and how did each team fare?

No. 1 Oregon (11-0) - BYE

No. 2 Ohio State (9-1) - W v. Indiana, 38-15

No. 3 Texas (9-1) - W v. Kentucky, 31-14

No. 4 Penn State (9-1) - W @ Minnesota, 26-25

No. 5 Indiana (10-0) - L @ Ohio State, 38-15

No. 6 Notre Dame (9-1) - W v. Army, 49-14

No. 7 Alabama (8-2) - L @ Oklahoma, 24-3

No. 8 Miami (9-1) - W v. Wake Forest, 42-14

No. 9 Ole Miss (8-2) - L @ Florida, 24-17

No. 10 Georgia (8-2) - W v. UMass, 59-21

No. 11 Tennessee (9-2) - W v. UTEP, 56-0

No. 12 Boise State (9-1) - W @ Wyoming, 17-13

No. 13 SMU (9-1) - W @ Virginia, 33-7

No. 14 BYU (9-1) - L @ Arizona State, 28-23

No. 15 Texas A&M (8-2) - L @ Auburn, 43-41

No. 16 Colorado (8-2) - L @ Kansas, 37-21

No. 17 Clemson (8-2) - W v. Citadel, 51-14

No. 18. South Carolina (7-3) - W v. Wofford, 56-12

No. 19 Army (9-0) - L @ Notre Dame, 49-14

No. 20 Tulane (9-2) - BYE

No. 21 Arizona State (8-2) - W v. BYU, 28-23

No. 22 Iowa State (8-2) - W @ Utah, 31-28

No. 23 Missouri (7-3) - W @ Mississippi State, 39-20

No. 24 UNLV (8-2) - W @ San Jose State, 27-16

No. 25 Illinois (7-3) - W @ Rutgers, 38-31

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CFP rankings show: Live updates for full bracket reveal on ESPN