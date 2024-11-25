USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

When are College Football Playoff rankings released? What to know

Week 13 of college football saw strong contenders' fall and surprise fighters' rise, a shift that will be evident in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings.

After Week 12, the third set of College Football Playoff rankings was a pivotal moment, revealing which teams would potentially be in and out of the newly formatted 12-team playoff bracket. This expansion from the previous four-team format is a game-changer, allowing more teams to compete for a chance to enter the playoffs and pursue the national championship.

Powerhouse Big Ten Oregon, a force to be reckoned with, secured the top seed in the rankings for the third consecutive week. Texas, a fierce competitor, claimed the No. 2 seed, while Miami and Boise State, both known for their tenacity, rounded out the top four seeds of the projected bracket. However, these rankings are likely to change based on the outcomes of Week 13, showcasing the unpredictability in college football.

Most notably, No. 5 Indiana was demolished by No. 2 Ohio State. Will Indiana remain in the top-12? Will Army, after suffering a devastating loss to Notre Dame, their first of the season, remain ranked? How close will Ole Miss remain to the top-12 after their loss to Florida?

Here is a guide to watching the fourth of six College Football Playoff rankings shows, which will be broadcast on Tuesday. These weekly broadcasts reveal each team's ranking and establish the playoff bracket.

More: Curt Cignetti: 'So obvious' Indiana football should make CFP after Ohio State loss

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 26

Time: 8 p.m. - 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

Watch the CFP rankings show with a Fubo subscription

When College Football Playoff rankings come out

Here is the schedule for the College Football Playoff rankings show. All times are Eastern:

Ranking 4: Tuesday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Ranking 5: Tuesday, Dec. 3, 7 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Selection Day: Sunday, Dec. 8, noon - 4 p.m.

CFP Rankings projections, predictions

Following Week 13 games and ahead of the fourth CFP rankings release:

USA TODAY's Paul Myerberg

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia Miami Boise State Ohio State Notre Dame Texas Penn State Tennessee SMU Indiana Arizona State

USA TODAY Network's Blake Toppmeyer

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia SMU Boise State Ohio State Penn State Notre Dame Texas Tennessee Miami Indiana BYU

∎ Projected rankings

Oregon Ohio State Texas Penn State Notre Dame Miami Georgia Tennessee Indiana Boise State SMU Alabama

Austin Mock, The Athletic

∎ Projected bracket seedings

Oregon Georgia Miami Iowa State Ohio State Penn State Texas Notre Dame Indiana SMU Tennessee Boise State

What time is fourth CFP rankings?

The College Football Playoff rankings show can be watched on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

How many teams in College Football Playoff 2024?

This season, 12 teams will qualify for the College Football Playoff, a significant change from the four teams selected for the playoff field over the past decade.

How does College Football Playoff format work?

The 12 participating teams in the College Football Playoff bracket will be the five conference champions ranked highest by the CFP selection committee, and the next seven highest-ranked teams.

The four highest-ranked conference champions will be seeded one through four and receive a first-round bye. The fifth conference champion will be seeded where it was ranked or at No. 12 if it is outside the top 12 in the CFP rankings. Non-conference champions ranked in the top four will be seeded beginning at No. 5.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When College Football Playoffs rankings come out: Playoff bracket info