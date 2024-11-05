College Football Playoff rankings release show: Live coverage, predictions, how to watch

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

It's that time of year again when the air is filled with hope from college football fans, wondering if their favorite team can earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. This year, there's even more than usual though. With the expanded format comes a myriad of new schools and fanbases eager to figure out where they stand in the selection committee's eyes.

Well, we're moments away from learning exactly that. While top teams like Oregon, Georgia, Miami, and Ohio State don't have much to fear thus far, there are numerous bubble teams stressing out at the prospect of being ranked outside the top-12.

Teams like Alabama and Tennessee, both of which have suffered surprising losses in are biting their nails, wondering just how much of a chance they still have. While both teams are still very much in the hunt for a playoff berth, they've shot themselves in the foot before the season's final stretch.

Stay here to remain up-to-date with the latest CFP rankings as they are released.

The College Football Playoff trophy inside the College Football Hall of Fame as seen in Dec. 2022.

How to watch College Football Playoff rankings show

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 5

Time: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: Fubo

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CFP Rankings release show 2024: Live updates, time and predictions