College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl: Notre Dame vs. Georgia live updates

Three teams have booked their tickets to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Who will be the fourth?

The final game of the quarterfinals — the Sugar Bowl showdown between Georgia and Notre Dame — was postponed to Thursday after a terrorist attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans in the early hours of Jan. 1 left 15 dead and dozens injured.

Follow the game action below (scroll for live updates).

Date: Jan. 1 | Time: 8:45 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Notre Dame -1 | Total: 45.5

No one will question how well Georgia coach Kirby Smart can motivate his team, especially in a circumstance like this with his starting quarterback injured and off to the NFL. But just how well can Georgia move the ball with Gunner Stockton in the game? We won't be surprised to see Georgia stick to its run game.