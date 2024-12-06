College Football Playoff projections: Live CFP bracket predictions for 12-team field

The College Football Playoff rankings revealed on Tuesday what the CFP committee was thinking ahead of this week's conference championship games.

While some teams may be safe heading into Sunday's final rankings reveal, others are on the edge of their seats heading into conference championship games — like Alabama, the projected last at-large berth team in the 12-team field.

The ACC and Big 12 are likely to be one-bid leagues, meaning the winner of SMU-Clemson and Arizona State-Iowa State could be the only teams from their respective conferences in the field. Moreover, if the Tigers beat the Mustangs, the CFP selection committee must decide whether they will drop a two-loss SMU team completely out of the 12-team playoff in favor of the three-loss Crimson Tide.

Elsewhere, teams such as No. 1 Oregon and No. 2 Texas have a chance to lock down a first-round bye as they take on No. 3 Penn State and No. 5 Georgia, respectively.

And that's to say nothing of the Mountain West or American Athletic Conference, whose games on Friday will go a long way in determining which team will earn the highest-ranked Group of Five bid in the playoff. Should No. 10 Boise State beat No. 19 UNLV on Friday in the Mountain West title game, it almost certainly will earn that bid, and likely even one of the coveted first-round byes.

Should the Rebels win, however, they likely would earn that coveted fifth automatic qualifier bid — unless one of No. 23 Army or unranked Tulane is dominant enough in the AAC title game to give the committee pause.

Here's a live look at the CFP projections as conference championship games become finalized, including a look at what the CFP top 25 and projected 12-team bracket looked like heading into the final rankings release on Sunday:

College Football Playoff conference championship live scoreboard

This section will be updated once the games become finalized.

Oregon (12-0): vs. No. 3 Penn State (Big Ten championship) Texas (11-1): vs. No. 5 Georgia (SEC championship) Penn State (11-1): vs. No. 1 Oregon (Big Ten championship) Notre Dame (11-1): N/A Georgia (10-2): vs. No. 2 Texas (SEC championship) Ohio State (11-1): N/A Tennessee (10-2): N/A SMU (11-1): vs. No. 17 Clemson (ACC championship) Indiana (11-1): N/A Boise State (11-1): vs. No. 19 UNLV (Mountain West Conference championship) Alabama (9-3): N/A Miami (10-2): N/A Ole Miss (9-3): N/A South Carolina (9-3): N/A Arizona State (10-2): vs. No. 16 Iowa State (Big 12 championship) Iowa State (10-2): vs. No. 15 Arizona State (Big 12 championship) Clemson (9-3): vs. No. 8 SMU (ACC championship) BYU (10-2): N/A Missouri (9-3): N/A UNLV (10-2): vs. No. 10 Boise State (Mountain West Conference championship game)

CFP bracket projections: Live updates

This section will be updated throughout conference championship weekend.

Oregon (12-0)* Texas (11-1)* SMU (11-1)* Boise State (11-1)* Penn State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Georgia (10-2) Ohio State (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) Indiana (11-1) Alabama (9-3) Arizona State (10-2)*

* denotes automatic bid as conference champion

CFP Week 14 rankings

Oregon, Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Georgia made up the top five CFP top 25 from Tuesday's CFP rankings. The Ducks have been the No. 1 for the first five CFP rankings releases.

Here's a complete look at the CFP top 25 from the most recent CFP rankings released by the CFP selection committee:

Oregon (12-0) Texas (11-1) Penn State (11-1) Notre Dame (11-1) Georgia (10-2) Ohio State (10-2) Tennessee (10-2) SMU (11-1) Indiana (11-1) Boise State (11-1) Alabama (9-3) Miami (10-2) Ole Miss (9-3) South Carolina (9-3) Arizona State (10-2) Iowa State (10-2) Clemson (9-3) BYU (10-2) Missouri (9-3) UNLV (10-2) Illinois (9-3) Syracuse (9-3) Colorado (9-3) Army (10-1) Memphis (10-2)

