College Football Playoff preview: Ohio State-Tennessee meet in first round

It's hard to believe, but Ohio State and Tennessee have only met once on the gridiron, a Volunteers victory in the 1996 Florida Citrus Bowl. The stakes are much higher this time around as the two teams meet in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Much attention will be paid to the offenses, but both have top-five defenses, with Ohio State leading the nation in scoring defense and total defense. Something else to watch out for is Tennessee's sometimes-undisciplined play, as untimely penalties (the Vols average more than eight penalties a game) have cost them this season.

When Tennessee has the ball

Tennessee must rely on the SEC's top running attack and star back Dylan Sampson (one of only two SEC backs to go over 1,000 yards) and use it to set up the pass, which is precisely the opposite of what Ohio State needs to do. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava needs to stay upright, and making a few plays with his legs will keep the Buckeyes defense honest.

When Ohio State has the ball

The Buckeyes have no business even considering punting with all their talent on offense. Job one is for quarterback Will Howard to get the ball to their dangerous receivers, Jeremiah Smith and Emeka Egbuka, and not turn the ball over. Once Ohio State has the lead, it pounds teams into submission with TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. The game plan they had against Michigan won't work here and will lead to an early playoff exit

The coaches: Ryan Day and Josh Heupel

If this was any other year, chances are that Ohio State coach Ryan Day would be out of a job. But even without a Big Ten title or beating Michigan, Day has a chance to prove he is amongst the nation's elite coaches, right the ship and lead the talented – but flawed – Buckeyes to a national championship.

As a quarterback, Josh Heupel led the underdog Oklahoma Sooners to a national title nearly a quarter of a century ago. The Volunteers must be aggressive, early and often, to penetrate the stingy Ohio State defense. Look for Tennessee to take more chances than usual, especially if it gets behind.

Ohio State-Tennessee prediction

The Buckeyes have too much firepower to be denied, at least in this game. This is not the time to tinker with the offense, and if Ohio State sticks to what works, it should have no problem advancing to the next round.

Ohio State 27, Tennessee 17

