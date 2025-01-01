College Football Playoff predictions: Who wins the Peach Bowl between Texas-Arizona State?

The quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff on New Year's Day start with an early matchup at the Peach Bowl.

Arizona State enters the game as the No. 4 seed off a bye after to winning the Big 12. While the Sun Devils were getting more than three weeks of preparation, No. 5 seed Texas was defeating Clemson in its first-round game. The Longhorns will have the benefit of being in familiar territory as they lost to Georgia in the SEC title game in Atlanta. That loss cost them a bye but might work in their favor as they won't have a long layoff to deal with.

There are starts on both sides of the ball with running back Cam Skattebo, who finished fifth in the Heisman voting, leading the Arizona State ground attack. Texas will counter with a host of skill people behind quarterback Quinn Ewers. It shapes up to be a game that could produce fireworks.

Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner (26) runs the ball during the team's game against Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.

Who will emerge victorious and head to the Cotton Bowl? Our experts weigh in.

Scooby Axson

The Sun Devils have been yapping a lot in the week before the game, and while they do not lack confidence, they will run into the same problem that Clemson did against the Longhorns. Texas is too deep and talented, and its defense will make life hell for Arizona State, and won't let Cam Skattebo beat them. So, Sam Leavitt must prove he is a better quarterback than Quinn Ewers, at least for one game. Texas 35, Arizona State 23.

Jordan Mendoza

On paper, Texas is far better than Arizona State. But the Sun Devils ended the season red hot, and Cam Skattebo is a force to be reckoned with. The Longhorns are too sloppy offensively, and the Sun Devils pull off the upset. Arizona State 24, Texas 20.

Paul Myerberg

Texas has the firepower, athleticism and depth to make things very difficult on the Big 12 champs. For Arizona State to score a significant upset would demand an edge in the turnover margin and a herculean effort from Cam Skattebo and the running game. If that doesn’t get going, look for the Longhorns to score another double-digit win and cruise into the semifinals. Texas 36, Arizona State 24.

Erick Smith

This has the perfect storyline you would see in the NCAA men's basketball tournament where a Cinderella makes an incredible run to the Final Four. That's effectively what Arizona State is trying to do in reaching the semifinals with a win Wednesday. But a good fairy tale has to come to an end at some point. And it's Texas that will be the spoiler. Just too much talent on defense for the Longhorns in this one to created a dramatic finish. Texas 31, Arizona State 14.

Eddie Timanus

The Longhorns enter their 15th game of the season, and the impact was starting to show in a late swoon of the Clemson win. Look for the rested Sun Devils and running back Cam Skattebo to take advantage and come out on top. Arizona State 27, Texas 20.

Dan Wolken

Despite persistent questions about the Longhorns offense, this seems like another cruise control game against an overmatched team. Arizona State is going to have to play perfect football to hang, and it doesn’t help that top receiver Jordyn Tyson is out with an injury. Texas 27, Arizona State 6.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peach Bowl: Texas-Arizona State picks, predictions