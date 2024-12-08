College Football Playoff predictions: Who would make 12-team field after championship week

Selection Sunday for the 12-team College Football Playoff is here.

While the rankings reveal show is scheduled for noon ET on ESPN, we can project what the field might look like based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll, released on Sunday, following conference championship games on Friday and Saturday.

The final day of action provided plenty of opportunities for shakeups in the final top 12, including No. 5 Georgia's 22-19 overtime win vs. No. 2 Texas; No. 1 Oregon's 45-37 victory over Penn State; and No. 17 Clemson's thrilling 34-31 win over No. 7 SMU.

Heisman Trophy hopeful running back Ashton Jeanty secured another 200-yard rushing game to help Boise State capture the Mountain West Conference, while Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo threatened the Big 12 title rushing record to help the Sun Devils cement their turnaround from a three-win season to a playoff berth in one season.

Here's the latest CFP projections after the conference championships of the college football season:

College Football Playoff predictions after conference championship

Seedings are based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and the rules of the CFP format.

Oregon (13-0)** Georgia (11-2)** Boise State (12-1)** Arizona State (11-2)** Notre Dame (11-1) Texas (11-2) Penn State (11-2) Tennessee (10-2) Ohio State (10-2) Indiana (11-1) Alabama (9-3) Clemson (10-3)**

* Denotes first-round bye

** Denotes entry as conference champion

Projected CFP bracket after conference championships

This is what the first round of the College Football Playoff bracket would look like, based on the US LBM Coaches Poll (home teams listed first):

BYES: No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Georgia, No. 3 seed Boise State, No. 4 seed Arizona State

No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Clemson

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Alabama

No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Indiana

No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Ohio State

College Football Playoff dates, schedules

The first iteration of the expanded 12-team playoff takes place on Friday, Dec. 20, and Saturday, Dec. 21, at the home sites of the highest-at-large teams. The national championship game will be held on Monday, Jan. 20, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a full list of dates for the CFP this season:

First round: Friday, Dec. 20-Saturday, Dec. 21

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Dec. 31-Wednesday, Jan. 1

Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 9-Friday, Jan. 10

National Championship: Monday, Jan. 20

College Football Playoff ranking dates

The sixth and final set of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released at noon ET on Sunday, Dec. 8, on ESPN. This reveal will set the bracket for the entire playoff.

Here's a full list of the remaining CFP rankings release dates:

All times Eastern

Sunday, Dec. 8: Noon

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Playoff predictions, projections after championship week