College Football Playoff predictions: Who would make 12-team field after Week 13 games

Entering the final week of the regular season, the projected College Football Playoff bracket and picture received quite the shake-up from chaos erupting throughout all college football in Week 13.

And if the movement and shakeup in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll is an indication, the fourth set of CFP rankings on Tuesday will have a considerably different look and feel to them than it did entering Week 13.

No. 13 Alabama, who had little to no margin of error to work with heading into Week 13, suffered its third loss of the season as Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide were upset by Oklahoma 24-3 on the road. It is the first time since 2010 that Alabama has lost three games in the same season.

After starting the season undefeated at 9-0 and in the driver's seat of the Big 12, No. 20 BYU lost its second consecutive game as it was upset by a red-hot No. 15 Arizona State team. The Sun Devils' win over the Cougars means Arizona State moved into the top spot for the Big 12.

BYU was not the only Big 12 team to get upset on Saturday, as Deion Sanders and Colorado lost to Kansas. The loss knocked the Buffaloes out of the Coaches Poll and put a considerable hit on their path to the Big 12 championship game.

One team that lost in Week 13 but remained in the projected CFP bracket going into the final week of the season is No. 10 Indiana. As a result of Alabama and Ole Miss — who lost to Florida — both moving out of the top 10 in the Coaches Poll, Curt Cignetti's team would still be dancing as the No. 11 seed.

If the season were to end after Week 13, the Big Ten would lead all Power 4 conferences with four teams in the 12-team CFP bracket.

Here's the latest CFP projections after Week 13 of the college football season:

College Football Playoff predictions after Week 13

Seedings are based on the latest US LBM Coaches Poll and the rules of the CFP format.

Oregon (11-0) * Texas (10-1)* Miami (10-1)* Boise State (10-1)* Ohio State (10-1) Penn State (10-1) Notre Dame (10-1) Georgia (9-2) Tennessee (9-2) SMU (10-1) Indiana (10-1) Arizona State (9-2)**

*-Receives first-round bye, automatic bid; **-Receives automatic bid

There was no movement in the top spot from the Big Ten, SEC and ACC as Oregon was idle and Texas and Miami both won their Week 13 games. Boise State also remained in the No. 4 seed as the fourth-highest conference champion that was ranked in the top 12.

With Colorado and BYU both losing their Week 13 games, Arizona State moved into the CFP bracket at the No. 12 seed as the fifth-highest-ranked conference champion. The Sun Devils would receive the fifth and final automatic bid to the CFP if the season were to end today.

Losses by Alabama, Ole Miss and Indiana allowed Tennessee to re-enter the rankings and SMU to enter it for the first time this season. Quite the early holiday gift for the Vols by their SEC foes.

Projected CFP bracket after Week 13

If the season were to end following Week 13, here's a look at what the first round College Football Playoff bracket would look like (home teams listed first)

BYES: No. 1 seed Oregon, No. 2 seed Texas, No. 3 seed Miami, No. 4 seed Boise State

No. 5 Ohio State vs. No. 12 Arizona State

No. 6 Penn State vs. No. 11 Indiana

No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 SMU

No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee

No. 5 Ohio State would host No. 12 Arizona State at The Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio, while No. 11 Indiana would travel to Happy Valley to take on No. 6 Penn State in a Big Ten showdown.

The third first-round game would consist of SMU heading up north to South Bend, Indiana to face No. 7 Notre Dame. The last first-round game would then be a rematch of an earlier season SEC matchup between No. 8 Georgia vs. No. 9 Tennessee in Athens.

From there, the winner of Ohio State-Arizona State would play No. 4 Boise State in the quarterfinals, while the winner of No. 6 Penn State-No.11 Indiana would face No. 3 Miami. No. 2 Texas would then go up against the winner of No. 7 Notre Dame-No. 11 SMU, and No. 1 Oregon would play the winner of No. 8 Georgia-No. 9 Tennessee.

College Football Playoff dates, schedules

The first round of the College Football Playoff will take place on Friday, Dec. 20 and Saturday, Dec. 21 at the sites of the highest at-large teams.

The CFP national championship game will be held on Monday, Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here's a full list of dates for the CFP this season:

First round: Friday, Dec. 20-Saturday, Dec. 21

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, Dec. 31-Wednesday, Jan. 1

Semifinals: Thursday, Jan. 9-Friday, Jan. 10

National championship: Monday, Jan. 20

College Football Playoff ranking dates

The fourth set of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 26 on ESPN.

Here's a full list of the remaining CFP rankings release dates:

All times Eastern

Tuesday, Nov. 26: 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 3: 7 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8: Noon

