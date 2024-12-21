College Football Playoff live scores, updates: SMU at Penn State, Clemson at Texas and more

After the College Football Playoff began on Friday with No. 7 Notre Dame handling No. 10 Indiana, Saturday gives us an entire day of action with three games wrapping up the first round of the 12-team format.

Time: Noon ET | TV: TNT | Line: Penn State -8.5 | Total: 54.5

SMU was the last at-large team into the playoff, and its reward is a road trip to State College. This game features two exciting dual-threat quarterbacks in SMU's Kevin Jennings and Penn State's Drew Allar. For SMU to pull the upset, it will likely have to avoid turnovers. The Mustangs have turned the ball over 21 times this season.

Time: 4 p.m. ET | TV: TNT | Line: Texas -12 | Total: 51.5

Clemson snuck into the playoff by eking out a last-second win in the ACC title game. Texas, meanwhile, enters without many signature wins after losing twice to its best opponent: Georgia. If Clemson wants to pull the upset, it’s going to have to get RB Phil Mafah going; Texas gives up just over three yards a carry, and it's also very stingy against the pass. The Longhorns will be counting on the steady hand of QB Quinn Ewers, but there's a chance we see backup Arch Manning play a few situational snaps.

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: ABC/ESPN | Line: Ohio State -7.5 | Total: 46.5

Ohio State enters the playoff on a mission while coming off a painful loss to hated rival Michigan. Can coach Ryan Day get his team back on track? As the over/under indicates, this will not likely be the offensive shootout that many would have predicted before the season began. These two teams have offenses that can hit for a big play at any moment, but both teams have relied on excellent defenses.