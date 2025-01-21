College football national championship score, highlights: Ohio State holds off Notre Dame to win title, 34-23
Ohio State had to sweat a little bit on Monday night.
The Buckeyes became the first two-loss national champion in 18 years with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame. Ohio State was far better than the Fighting Irish for the first 40 minutes of the game, but needed to stave off a late push from Notre Dame to get the victory.
Notre Dame scored 16 straight points after Ohio State took a 31-7 lead with 12:46 to go in the third quarter. The Irish trimmed the lead to eight with 4:15 to go when Riley Leonard hit Jaden Greathouse for a 30-yard TD before a two-point conversion. But Ohio State iced the game on a third down before the two-minute warning when Will Howard hit freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith for long completion.
- Featured
- Ross Dellenger
OSU coach and AD share a moment after the win
Ryan Day and Ross Bjork pic.twitter.com/5HYJAWVwEE
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Will Howard basks in moment
Will Howard soaking it all in 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTmqX5Civn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State wants its rings
OHIO STATE SAID RING ME 💍@Rivals | @OhioSt_Rivals pic.twitter.com/mcYzK227UC
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
The moment OSU secured the title ...
OHIO STATE IS AT THE TOP OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL ONCE AGAIN‼️ pic.twitter.com/xT1MRxBmua
— ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OHIO STATE WINS THE CFP NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP!
The Buckeyes win the first-ever 12-team playoff, beating Notre Dame 34-23 to claim the title!
It's Ohio State's first national title since the 2014 season.
OHIO STATE IS YOUR CFP NATIONAL CHAMPION 🏆🔥 pic.twitter.com/nWSW5ck8LD
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State adds a FG
Jayden Fielding hits a 33-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game.
With 26 seconds left, it's all a formality now.
The Buckeyes are on the way to a CFP championship!
Ohio State 34, Notre Dame 23
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Another angle of the Jeremiah Smith catch
JEREMIAH SMITH DOWN THERE SOMEWHERE
pic.twitter.com/GVtQqoDKdz
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State converts on a BIG pass play!
The Buckeyes roll the dice on 3rd down with a deep ball to Jeremiah Smith and it pays off for a huge 55-yard gain!
That will just about clinch it with a fresh set of downs at the 2-minute timeout.
989 vs. Cover 0 is as pure as it gets pic.twitter.com/GxY3KNNV8S
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State still in control
Even amid the chaos, the Buckeyes are basically one or two first downs away from securing the title.
Big 3rd and 11 coming up with 2:45 to go.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Leonard to Greathouse is the key
This Notre Dame comeback bid is all the back of the passing game coming to life with QB Riley Leonard finding his go-to target in Jaden Greathouse.
Greathouse has 5 catches for 11 yards and 2 TDs so far.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Riley Leonard to ... who else? ... Jaden Greathouse for a 30-yard pinpoint TD pass!
And the 2-point try is GOOD to make it a one-score game with 4:15 to play.
Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 23
LEONARD TO GREATHOUSE FOR A BEAUTIFUL TOUCHDOWN AND THEN THE 2-PT CONVERSION 😱
NOTRE DAME ISN'T GOING DOWN WITHOUT A FIGHT‼️
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Xg2kM6ku2L
— ESPN (@espn) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame's passing game coming alive
Suddenly Riley Leonard is slinging it out there as the Irish have quickly crosses midfield again.
Can they convert it into points this time?
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State punts it
For the first time today, Ohio State is punting it away. Obviously a crucial stop by the Notre Dame defense there. ND ball with 6:25 to play for the national title.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Did ND make the right decision to kick?
Many on social media are being critical of Notre Dame's decision to even try a short field goal when it was down 16 in the 4th quarter.
It was 4th and goal from the 9. Would you have
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame FG NO GOOD!
Mitch Jeter's 27-yard attempt hits the upright, and an exciting drive ends in nothing for Notre Dame!
Jeter doinks the field goal and Notre Dame fails to score after the turnover. pic.twitter.com/vnx3jif1Or
— College Football Live (@CollegeFBonX) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
ND moves chains on 4th down!
Riley Leonard delivers another big pass to Jaden Greathouse to convert on 4th-and-5.
Notre Dame doing just enough to keep this game interesting.
Irish are cooking pic.twitter.com/MFxx5wVckH
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame on the march
Riley Leonard completes a big pass to Jaden Greathouse to get into OSU territory.
Big 3rd down conversion there for 30 yards.
LEONARD TO GREATHOUSE AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/K7iFDTi8T7
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State fumbles it away!
Emeka Egbuka lost the ball after a big gain, and Notre Dame gets the turnover it absolutely HAD to have there.
The Irish will take over at their own 21-yard line.
Ohio State fumbles, Notre Dame recovers 👀 pic.twitter.com/yrQpJhWqki
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of 3rd: Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 15
OSU would have faced a 3rd-and-6 from its own 38 but instead has it into Notre Dame territory after a late hit on the quarterback was called.
Brutal mistake by Notre Dame when it needed a stop.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Feel like this is perhaps unsustainable if Notre Dame wants to get back into this pic.twitter.com/g9rJqHuR2t
— Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Notre Dame!
Jaden Greathouse with a terrific 34-yard catch and run to get the Irish a desperately needed score.
And after the 2-point conversion, it's suddenly a two-score game again.
Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 15
Great play Greathouse! 😆#CFBPlayoff • #GoIrish • #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/WDdCSc2qNM
— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame has a drive going
Before this drive, the Irish didn't even have a first down since the opening TD drive.
Now, thanks to a few nice plays plus a PI penalty, Notre Dame has the ball into OSU territory.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Howard misses mark on long pass
Will Howard JUST missed on a deep ball to Carnell Tate to end that drive. It's about the only mistake he's made tonight and the Buckeyes still get points.
That was NEARLY the dagger pic.twitter.com/38C1xDTtcE
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Ohio State settles for FG
For the first time today, the Buckeyes fail to finish a possession with a touchdown. A small consolation for Notre Dame's defense. The 46-yard kick by Jayden Fielding is good.
Ohio State 31, Notre Dame 7
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame fails on a fake punt
Down 3 scores, the Irish made a bold call with a fake punt, but the pass from backup QB Steve Angeli falls incomplete on 4th and 2.
Ohio State ball at the Notre Dame 33.
IT’S A FAKE BUT IT IS NO GOOD! BUCKEYES BALL! pic.twitter.com/537dMEZcOb
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Ross Dellenger
OSU takes command
Ohio State's four drives of the game:
11 plays, 75 yards, TD
10 plays, 76 yards, TD
12 plays, 80 yards, TD
5 plays, 75 yards, TD
You could have driven a very large truck through the hole Quinshon Judkins ran through for his 70-yard run. Notre Dame's defense entered the game second nationally in scoring D, giving up 14.3 points a game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
Quinshon Judkins finished what he started, running for a 1-yard score to increase the Buckeyes' lead to 3 scores. That's 3 TDs for Judkins on the day.
JUDKINS EXTENDS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/DLDPtiNn8G
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU breaks off a huge run!
Quinshon Judkins gets loose for a 70-yard scamper before he's finally tackled at the Notre Dame 5-yard line. What a start out of the locker room.
QUINSHON JUDKINS TAKES IT 70 YARDS! pic.twitter.com/8n5NzVoPDe
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
2nd half begins
Ohio State received the kick to open the second half. Can it build on the lead?
- Nick Bromberg
Ohio State in control
It's hard to be surprised about how the first half has played out. Notre Dame has used Riley Leonard's running ability as much as it could and Ohio State's playmakers are showing up like they have all postseason.
So far, Leonard is outmatched on that front. For as good as Jeremiyah Love is, Notre Dame doesn't have a gamebreaker on the outside to complement him. Ohio State can simply spin a roulette wheel.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
LeBron James enjoying Ohio State's performance
Ohio native LeBron James is happy with what he sees from the Buckeyes so far.
Two-score Buckeye lead got The King HYPED right now 🔥
(via @SportsCenter)
pic.twitter.com/V4jhspjaAH
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime QB comparison
This doesn't tell the whole story as Riley Leonard has also ran for 39 yards and willed the Irish to the end zone on the opening drive, but Will Howard is doing whatever he wants through the air.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Halftime: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 7
The Irish haven't been able to put any pressure on Will Howard and the OSU quarterback is making them pay.
The Buckeyes will have the ball back to start the second half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes are in the end zone again just before halftime as Will Howard caps off the lengthy drive with a sneaky pass to Quinshon Judkins. It's a 12-play, 80-yard drive for OSU — the third long touchdown drive for the Buckeyes.
OSU 21, Notre Dame 7
HOWARD TO JUDKINS! pic.twitter.com/aGrbsAD2va
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU converts on third down
Will Howard found Carnell Tate over the middle for the first down and the Buckeyes are past midfield.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Two-minute warning
The Buckeyes face a third-and-7 near midfield as the game inches toward halftime. Ohio State QB Will Howard is a perfect 11-for-11 so far.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame recovers own fumble, punts
The Irish had a man in motion and the center snapped it into him. They recovered the ball, but are now forced to punt it.
OSU will have the ball at its own 20. There's 4:53 left in the first half.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes cap off a 10-play, 76-yard drive and take the lead with a tough run into the end zone by Quinshon Judkins.
OSU 14, Notre Dame 7
QUINSHON JUDKINS FIGHTS HIS WAY IN! pic.twitter.com/dgvEiXmVlc
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Emeka Egbuka takes top spot in OSU history
EMEKA EGBUKA HAS THE MOST RECEPTIONS IN OHIO STATE HISTORY 😤
202 and counting… pic.twitter.com/zJNA2wxiJn
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU in the red zone
The Buckeyes are moving the ball with ease on this drive. They're now at the ND 20 and the Irish aren't able to get any kind of pressure on Will Howard.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU on the march
Two plays and two first downs later, the Buckeyes are over midfield.
There's 11 minutes left in the second quarter.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
OSU streak broken
Notable on that drive: The first holding call against Ohio State opponent since Sept. 21 against Marshall. Yes, really.
That was the first holding call against an Ohio State opponent since September.
— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 21, 2025
Also: the streak of Ohio State opponents not being called for offensive holding is finally over after 12 games. Not that the Buckeye fans had noticed.
— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Notre Dame punts it
Well after an 18-play drive to kick things off, Notre Dame just went three-and-out and moved backwards on their second drive of the game. The Buckeyes will have it back at their own 24-yard line.
- Nate Tice
Smith fakes the end around — his man coverage defender flies to beat him to the other side — Smith reverses course and is wide open. pic.twitter.com/LtpJuuIEGj
— Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Touchdown Ohio State!
The Buckeyes respond with a touchdown of their own after an 11-play, 75- drive is capped off by a Will Howard pass to Jeremiah Smith. Game on in Atlanta!
OSU 7, Notre Dame 7
TD Jeremiah Smith, it's tied pic.twitter.com/STlDhJUktA
— CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
End of Q1: Notre Dame 7, Ohio State 0
It was a quick opening quarter in Atlanta after Notre Dame's lengthy drive ate up so much clock. But the Buckeyes have responded and have a first down at the ND 13-yard line when the action resumes.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Buckeyes on the march
TreVeyon Henderson breaks loose for a 19-yard run to move it past the 50 and into Notre Dame territory.
TREVEYON HENDERSON IS SO EXPLOSIVE#PMSCFPNATTYESPN2 #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Ocl1k8IMEP
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2025
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Buckeyes offense takes the field
Now it's Ohio State's turn. The Buckeyes have a first down after Will Howard found Jeremiah Smith on his first throw of the game.
- Yahoo Sports Staff
Leonard threw up on sideline, per ESPN's Molly McGrath
Riley Leonard immediately ran to the sideline, threw up and stumbled to the bench area, per Molly McGrath.
— Matt Fortuna (@Matt_Fortuna) January 21, 2025
- Ross Dellenger
What a start for the Irish!
Notre Dame just amassed an epic, 18-play slog of a game-opening drive if you’ve ever seen one. Two fourth-down conversions and two third-down conversions via the feet of QB Riley Leonard. Old-school, grown-man football.