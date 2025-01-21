College football national championship score, highlights: Ohio State holds off Notre Dame to win title, 34-23

Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins scored three touchdowns for the Buckeyes in the national championship. ( Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ohio State had to sweat a little bit on Monday night.

The Buckeyes became the first two-loss national champion in 18 years with a 34-23 win over Notre Dame. Ohio State was far better than the Fighting Irish for the first 40 minutes of the game, but needed to stave off a late push from Notre Dame to get the victory.

Notre Dame scored 16 straight points after Ohio State took a 31-7 lead with 12:46 to go in the third quarter. The Irish trimmed the lead to eight with 4:15 to go when Riley Leonard hit Jaden Greathouse for a 30-yard TD before a two-point conversion. But Ohio State iced the game on a third down before the two-minute warning when Will Howard hit freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith for long completion.

