College football live scores, updates: Georgia vs. Texas

Conference championship weekend has arrived.
Saturday features the four power conference title games that will shape the College Football Playoff field. The 12-team bracket will be announced Sunday afternoon.
Arizona State got things started on Saturday with an
absolute drubbing of Iowa State in the Big 12 title game. Star RB Cam Skattebo had 208 total yards and three touchdowns in a 45-19 Sun Devils win.
Here's what we'll be following the rest of the day (scroll down for live updates).
Time: 4 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: Texas -3 | Total: 49.5
Georgia used a dominating performance from its defensive front to overwhelm Texas in the first meeting, and Texas’ offensive line could be thinner on Saturday. Georgia’s offense also squandered some opportunities in that game. A loss for the Bulldogs would also be their third of the season, but it’s very hard to see Georgia dropping out of the 12-team playoff field given their current ranking.
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: CBS | Line: Oregon -3.5 | Total: 49.5
Is the Big Ten title game a play-in for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff? The Ducks enter as the only undefeated team at the top level of college football while Penn State took advantage of Ohio State’s loss to Michigan to sneak into the title game and move up a spot in the CFP rankings.
Time: 8 p.m. | TV: ABC | Line: SMU -2.5 | Total: 55.5
The ACC title game could have the most at stake. An SMU win likely gives the conference just one team in the College Football Playoff. A Clemson win could mean two berths for the conference, but only if the playoff committee keeps an 11-2 SMU team ahead of a 9-3 Alabama team that jumped Miami (10-2) on Tuesday in the next-to-last set of rankings.
Live 39 updates Sat, December 7, 2024 at 4:06 p.m. EST CFP is watching closely... Sat, December 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. EST Final: ASU 45, ISU 19
Buoyed by Cam Skattebo's 208 yards and 3 TDs, the Sun Devils run away with the Big 12 title in their first year in the conference.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 3:19 p.m. EST Ohio wins MAC championship
In the only other game this morning, the Bobcats made a meal out of Miami (Ohio). This touchdown run by Anthony Tyus III sealed things late in the fourth.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 3:12 p.m. EST Touchdown Iowa State
The Cyclones have found the end zone for the first time since their opening drive. Rocco Becht is back in the game and he hit Jaylin Noel for a 25-yard touchdown with 7:27 left.
They went for 2, but didn't get it.
ASU 45, ISU 19 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. EST Iowa State adds FG
The Cyclones finally cobbled together another scoring drive, mostly with true freshman Connor Moberly under center in place of Rocco Becht after the big hit. But they have to settle for a Kyle Konrardy field goal in the red zone.
ASU 45, ISU 13 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:51 p.m. EST ASU player ejected for targeting
The fourth quarter is underway and ASU's Shamari Simmons was just disqualified for targeting after a huge hit on Rocco Becht. He'll have the sit out the first half of ASU's first-round CFP game for that one.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
Who else but Cam Skattebo? The star didn't even need to break a tackle this time as he caught a swing pass from Sam Leavitt and ran it 33 yards for a touchdown.
ASU 45, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:32 p.m. EST Fumble recovered by ASU!
The Cyclones just can't stop the bleeding. Abu Sama put the ball on the ground again and the Sun Devils have the ball right back.
There's still 5 minutes left in the third quarter, but the game feels like it's over.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:25 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
The Sun Devils wasted no time after the turnover as Sam Leavitt found Xavier Guillory for a 25-yard touchdown.
ASU 38, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:22 p.m. EST Interception ASU!
The Sun Devils get the ball right back after a Rocco Becht throw ricochets off a helmet and into the hands of ASU's Keith Abney II.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:16 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
The Sun Devils add to their lead after the turnover with a workmanlike 11-play, 43-yard drive capped off by a pass from Sam Leavitt to Xavier Guillory.
ASU 31, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 2:09 p.m. EST Fumble recovered by ASU!
We are back for the second half and the Sun Devils still have all the momentum after a fumble by Abu Sama in the opening minutes.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:39 p.m. EST Halftime: ASU 24, ISU 10
The Sun Devils are in control at the break after a huge first half from Cam Skattebo.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:34 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
The Sun Devils are in the end zone just before the half as Cam Skattebo caps off the quick-hitting drive with a short TD run. That's 140 yards and 2 touchdowns for him in the first half.
ASU 24, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:33 p.m. EST Cam Skattebo breaks another long run!
The ASU star took a straightforward run and broke several tackles for a 53-yard gain to put the Sun Devils inside the red zone.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:29 p.m. EST
The Cyclones couldn't do anything with their possession, so ASU will have the ball back in their own terri with just under 2 minutes left in the half.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:23 p.m. EST ASU punts it away
The Sun Devils couldn't do much after the long pass and punt it back to the Cyclones. That's the first punt of the game with 2:39 left in the first half.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:20 p.m. EST ASU hits long pass
Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt just flung it up and somehow Malik McClain came down with it for a 43-yard gain and the Sun Devils are over midfield already.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:16 p.m. EST Iowa State misses FG
The Cyclones had to settle for a 46-yard field goal attempt, but Kyle Konrardy missed the mark so they came away with nothing. That's the first drive of the game that didn't result in points.
ASU 17, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:12 p.m. EST
The Cyclones are on the march and nearing the red zone already on the ensuing drive. There is some high-quality execution going on on the offensive side of the ball in this game.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:02 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
The Sun Devils take advantage of the long run and find the end zone again on a short run by Cam Skattebo.
ASU 17, ISU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 1:01 p.m. EST Skattebo breaks off long run
Arizona State is already near the red zone after Cam Skattebo broke about a dozen tackles during a 47-yard run.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:56 p.m. EST Iowa State settles for FG
The Cyclones were moving the ball with ease until they got inside the red zone. Then Arizona State's defense firmed up and forced a short field goal attempt.
We have a ballgame in Arlington folks!
ISU 10, ASU 10 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:46 p.m. EST End of 1Q: ASU 10, ISU 7
The Sun Devils are leading for the moment, but the Cyclones are moving the ball at will and already inside the red zone.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:38 p.m. EST Touchdown Arizona State!
The Sun Devils take advantage of that deep ball and finish off the drive with a short TD run by QB Sam Leavitt to take the lead.
ASU 10, ISU 7 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:33 p.m. EST ASU converts on fourth down deep ball
On fourth-and-short at their own 34-yard line, the Sun Devils run a play action and hit a deep pass from Sam Leavitt to Melquan Stovall for 63 yards.
What a gutsy call by Kenny Dillingham!
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:24 p.m. EST Touchdown Iowa State!
The Cyclones have the first touchdown of the day after an 11-play, 75-yard drive culminates in a short TD pass from Rocco Becht to Carson Hansen.
ISU 7, ASU 3 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:20 p.m. EST
The Cyclones have cobbled together a solid drive and are now inside the red zone.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:15 p.m. EST ASU on the board first
After a quick-hitting drive featuring a 28-yard run by Cam Skattebo, the Sun Devils faced a fourth-and-short in the red zone and opted for a field goal.
ASU 3, ISU 0 Sat, December 7, 2024 at 12:08 p.m. EST
We are underway in the Big 12 title game with Arizona State vs. Iowa State!
The Sun Devils will have the ball first.
Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:55 a.m. EST What to watch: College football championship weekend viewing guide Click the photo above to read the story. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:50 a.m. EST Is there a better way to choose a CFP field? As committee faces backlash, leaders in the sport ponder changes Will there be controversy when the final CFP rankings are released on Sunday? (Amy Monks/Yahoo Sports) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:46 a.m. EST College Football Playoff picture ahead of conference championship weekend. Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:43 a.m. EST What’s at stake for Georgia, Texas in the SEC championship? More than you might think Click the photo above to read the story. (Tim Warner/Getty Images) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:39 a.m. EST Why Bill Belichick to North Carolina isn't a totally wild idea Click the photo above to read the story. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:35 a.m. EST Oregon's Dan Lanning has blunt message for teams unhappy about CFP plight: 'Just win' Click the photo above to read the story. (Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:32 a.m. EST No. 10 Boise State beats No. 20 UNLV for Mountain West title, CFP berth Click the photo above to read the story. (Loren Orr/Getty Images) Sat, December 7, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. EST
Good morning and welcome to our conference championship Saturday live tracker!
We still have about 30 minutes before the Big 12 championship kicks off, so here's some light reading while we wait.