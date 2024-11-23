USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

College football games today: How to watch, channel, stream Saturday's Week 13 matchups

The final weeks of the 2024 college football regular season have arrived, with just two weeks left until Selection Sunday for the first 12-team College Football Playoff. There's still a lot still to be decided, and Saturday's games are poised to shake up the CFP rankings with several intriguing matchups between teams jockeying for position in conference races and the expanded race for the national championship.

The Week 13 schedule gets underway with its headliner when Indiana visits Ohio State for a clash between top-five teams with huge implications on the potential playoff bracket and the Big Ten championship game. Army will also put its undefeated record on the line at Notre Dame, which likely needs to win to stay in the mix for an at-large playoff bid. BYU and Arizona State, meanwhile, meet in a matchup of unlikely Big 12 contenders in which the loser is likely out of the playoff mix.

It's shaping up to be an impactful slate around the country. Here are all of Saturday's Week 13 college football games and how to watch them on TV or streaming:

College Football Week 13 schedule

Saturday, Nov. 23

All times Eastern.

No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State : 12 p.m. on FOX

No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida : 12 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

Wake Forest at No. 10 Miami : 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 12 SMU at Virginia : 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Illinois at Rutgers : 12 p.m. on Peacock

Iowa at Maryland : 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

North Carolina at Boston College : 12 p.m. on The CW

UConn at Syracuse : 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Sam Houston at Jacksonville State : 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

UMass at No. 8 Georgia : 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

UTEP at No. 11 Tennessee : 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Liberty : 1 p.m. on ESPN+

Charleston Southern at Florida State : 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Rice at UAB : 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Bowling Green at Ball State : 2 p.m. on ESPN+

James Madison at Appalachian State : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee State : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Arizona at TCU: 3 p.m. on ESPN+

South Alabama at Southern Miss : 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Charlotte at Florida Atlantic : 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Florida International at Kennesaw State : 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State : 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Kentucky at No. 3 Texas : 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota : 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 15 BYU at No. 22 Arizona State : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

The Citadel at No. 16 Clemson : 3:30 p.m. on The CW

No. 18 Colorado at Kansas : 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Northwestern at Michigan : 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Wisconsin at Nebraska : 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Stanford at California : 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

UCF at West Virginia : 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

San Diego State at Utah State : 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

East Carolina at North Texas : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Tulsa at South Florida : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Wofford at No. 19 South Carolina : 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Pittsburgh at Louisville : 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Louisiana Tech at Arkansas : 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Missouri at Mississippi State : 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Troy at Louisiana : 5 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 17 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame : 7 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

No. 13 Boise State at Wyoming : 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Washington State at Oregon State : 7 p.m. on The CW

Baylor at Houston : 7 p.m. on FS1

Georgia State at Texas State : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma : 7:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

No. 14 Texas A&M at Auburn : 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 21 Iowa State at Utah : 7:30 p.m. on FOX

Marshall at Old Dominion : 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Vanderbilt at LSU : 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Cincinnati at No. 25 Kansas State : 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Virginia Tech at Duke : 8 p.m. on ACC Network

USC at UCLA : 10:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Air Force at Nevada : 10:30 p.m. on FS1

Colorado State at Fresno State: 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

