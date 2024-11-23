USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
College football games today: How to watch, channel, stream Saturday's Week 13 matchups
The final weeks of the 2024 college football regular season have arrived, with just two weeks left until Selection Sunday for the first 12-team College Football Playoff. There's still a lot still to be decided, and Saturday's games are poised to shake up the CFP rankings with several intriguing matchups between teams jockeying for position in conference races and the expanded race for the national championship.
The Week 13 schedule gets underway with its headliner when Indiana visits Ohio State for a clash between top-five teams with huge implications on the potential playoff bracket and the Big Ten championship game. Army will also put its undefeated record on the line at Notre Dame, which likely needs to win to stay in the mix for an at-large playoff bid. BYU and Arizona State, meanwhile, meet in a matchup of unlikely Big 12 contenders in which the loser is likely out of the playoff mix.
It's shaping up to be an impactful slate around the country. Here are all of Saturday's Week 13 college football games and how to watch them on TV or streaming:
College Football Week 13 schedule
Saturday, Nov. 23
All times Eastern.
No. 5 Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State: 12 p.m. on FOX
No. 9 Ole Miss at Florida: 12 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+
Wake Forest at No. 10 Miami: 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 12 SMU at Virginia: 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Illinois at Rutgers: 12 p.m. on Peacock
Iowa at Maryland: 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
North Carolina at Boston College: 12 p.m. on The CW
UConn at Syracuse: 12 p.m. on ACC Network
Sam Houston at Jacksonville State: 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
UMass at No. 8 Georgia: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
UTEP at No. 11 Tennessee: 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Western Kentucky at Liberty: 1 p.m. on ESPN+
Charleston Southern at Florida State: 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Rice at UAB: 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Bowling Green at Ball State: 2 p.m. on ESPN+
James Madison at Appalachian State: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
New Mexico State at Middle Tennessee State: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Arizona at TCU: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
South Alabama at Southern Miss: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Charlotte at Florida Atlantic: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Florida International at Kennesaw State: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas State: 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Kentucky at No. 3 Texas: 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+
No. 4 Penn State at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 15 BYU at No. 22 Arizona State: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
The Citadel at No. 16 Clemson: 3:30 p.m. on The CW
No. 18 Colorado at Kansas: 3:30 p.m. on FOX
Northwestern at Michigan: 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Wisconsin at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Stanford at California: 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
UCF at West Virginia: 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
San Diego State at Utah State: 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
East Carolina at North Texas: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Tulsa at South Florida: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Wofford at No. 19 South Carolina: 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Pittsburgh at Louisville: 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Louisiana Tech at Arkansas: 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Missouri at Mississippi State: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Troy at Louisiana: 5 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 17 Army at No. 6 Notre Dame: 7 p.m. on NBC, Peacock
No. 13 Boise State at Wyoming: 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Washington State at Oregon State: 7 p.m. on The CW
Baylor at Houston: 7 p.m. on FS1
Georgia State at Texas State: 7 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 7 Alabama at Oklahoma: 7:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+
No. 14 Texas A&M at Auburn: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 21 Iowa State at Utah: 7:30 p.m. on FOX
Marshall at Old Dominion: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Vanderbilt at LSU: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Cincinnati at No. 25 Kansas State: 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Virginia Tech at Duke: 8 p.m. on ACC Network
USC at UCLA: 10:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock
Air Force at Nevada: 10:30 p.m. on FS1
Colorado State at Fresno State: 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
