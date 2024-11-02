USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

College football games today: How to watch, stream Saturday's Week 10 matchups

November is what college football fans often remember, when conference champions separate themselves, seasons are cemented as good or bad and – for the first time – the seeding for the 12-team College Football Playoff will be decided.

The first Saturday of the month begins with a bang, especially since the first CFP rankings of the 2024 college football season will be released in the aftermath of this week's results. No. 3 Penn State is set to host No. 4 Ohio State in the headliner of Week 10 college football action on Saturday, with the winner very much in position to make the Big Ten Championship game and the CFP bracket. The loser could still be CFP worthy, but the path gets a little trickier.

No. 1 Oregon also faces a road test at Michigan in Big Ten play, while No. 2 Georgia and Florida meet again in the rivalry game formerly known as the World's Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida. No. 5 Miami, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 13 Indiana, No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 21 Army will also put their undefeated records on the line, with the best matchup featuring Pitt and No. 20 SMU in an ACC showdown created by conference realignment.

Here are all of Saturday's Week 10 college football games and how to watch them on TV or streaming:

College Football Week 10 schedule

Saturday, Nov. 2

All times Eastern.

No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State : 12 p.m. on FOX

Duke at No. 5 Miami : 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

No. 18 Ole Miss at Arkansas : 12 p.m. on ESPN

Air Force at No. 21 Army : 12 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois : 12 p.m. on FS1

Northwestern at Purdue : 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Stanford at North Carolina State : 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Virginia Tech at Syracuse : 12 p.m. on The CW

Memphis at UTSA : 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Buffalo at Akron : 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Toledo at Eastern Michigan : 12 p.m. on ESPNU

Vanderbilt at Auburn : 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Maine at Oklahoma : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Old Dominion at Appalachian State : 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Tulsa at UAB: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 1 Oregon at Michigan : 3:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+

Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia : 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State : 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 15 Kansas State at Houston : 3:30 p.m. on FOX

UCLA at Nebraska : 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

North Carolina at Florida State : 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Arizona at UCF : 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Middle Tennessee State at UTEP : 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Navy at Rice : 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Wyoming at New Mexico : 4 p.m. on truTV and Max

Coastal Carolina at Troy : 4 p.m. on ESPN+

UMass at Mississippi State : 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

Arizona State at Oklahoma State : 7 p.m. on FS1

Hawaii at Fresno State : 7 p.m. on Spectrum Sports PPV

Louisville at No. 8 Clemson : 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 11 Texas A&M at South Carolina : 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Wisconsin at Iowa : 7:30 p.m. on NBC

USC at Washington : 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Georgia Southern at South Alabama : 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee : 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 17 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU : 8 p.m. on ACC Network

TCU at Baylor : 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Colorado State at Nevada: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

