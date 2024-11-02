USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.
College football games today: How to watch, stream Saturday's Week 10 matchups
November is what college football fans often remember, when conference champions separate themselves, seasons are cemented as good or bad and – for the first time – the seeding for the 12-team College Football Playoff will be decided.
The first Saturday of the month begins with a bang, especially since the first CFP rankings of the 2024 college football season will be released in the aftermath of this week's results. No. 3 Penn State is set to host No. 4 Ohio State in the headliner of Week 10 college football action on Saturday, with the winner very much in position to make the Big Ten Championship game and the CFP bracket. The loser could still be CFP worthy, but the path gets a little trickier.
No. 1 Oregon also faces a road test at Michigan in Big Ten play, while No. 2 Georgia and Florida meet again in the rivalry game formerly known as the World's Largest Cocktail Party in Jacksonville, Florida. No. 5 Miami, No. 11 Iowa State, No. 13 Indiana, No. 17 Pittsburgh and No. 21 Army will also put their undefeated records on the line, with the best matchup featuring Pitt and No. 20 SMU in an ACC showdown created by conference realignment.
Here are all of Saturday's Week 10 college football games and how to watch them on TV or streaming:
College Football Week 10 schedule
Saturday, Nov. 2
All times Eastern.
No. 4 Ohio State at No. 3 Penn State: 12 p.m. on FOX
Duke at No. 5 Miami: 12 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
No. 18 Ole Miss at Arkansas: 12 p.m. on ESPN
Air Force at No. 21 Army: 12 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+
Minnesota at No. 24 Illinois: 12 p.m. on FS1
Northwestern at Purdue: 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Stanford at North Carolina State: 12 p.m. on ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Syracuse: 12 p.m. on The CW
Memphis at UTSA: 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Buffalo at Akron: 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Toledo at Eastern Michigan: 12 p.m. on ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Auburn: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Maine at Oklahoma: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Old Dominion at Appalachian State: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Tulsa at UAB: 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 1 Oregon at Michigan: 3:30 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+
Florida vs. No. 2 Georgia: 3:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
Texas Tech at No. 10 Iowa State: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 13 Indiana at Michigan State: 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
No. 15 Kansas State at Houston: 3:30 p.m. on FOX
UCLA at Nebraska: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
North Carolina at Florida State: 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Arizona at UCF: 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Middle Tennessee State at UTEP: 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Louisiana-Monroe at Marshall: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Navy at Rice: 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Wyoming at New Mexico: 4 p.m. on truTV and Max
Coastal Carolina at Troy: 4 p.m. on ESPN+
UMass at Mississippi State: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
Arizona State at Oklahoma State: 7 p.m. on FS1
Hawaii at Fresno State: 7 p.m. on Spectrum Sports PPV
Louisville at No. 8 Clemson: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 11 Texas A&M at South Carolina: 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
Wisconsin at Iowa: 7:30 p.m. on NBC
USC at Washington: 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Georgia Southern at South Alabama: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU
Kentucky at No. 7 Tennessee: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 17 Pittsburgh at No. 20 SMU: 8 p.m. on ACC Network
TCU at Baylor: 8 p.m. on ESPN2
Colorado State at Nevada: 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
