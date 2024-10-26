Advertisement

College football games today: How to watch Saturday's Week 9 matchups on TV

elizabeth flores, usa today
College football enters Week 9 after a week of surprises and upsets as teams battle to keep their names in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Week 8 was as thrilling as it gets.

The Texas Longhorns fell from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, a significant upset that could potentially shake up the playoff picture. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, further complicating the SEC. At the same time, the Oregon Ducks stayed undefeated after dominating the Purdue Boilermakers.

Teams are in survival mode in the final weeks of the season, and these upsets have added an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty to the playoff race.

The College Football Playoff committee is on the verge of releasing their first bracket, projecting the top 12 teams after eight weeks of action. This means that every game from now on is a high-stakes, do-or-die situation for teams with playoff dreams and bowl-game aspirations.

Here are all of Saturday's Week 9 college football games on TV:

The Ohio State Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday at Noon ET in a Big Ten matchup on Fox.
College Football Week 9 schedule

Saturday, October 26

All times Eastern.

  • Oklahoma at Ole Miss, 12 p.m. on ESPN

  • Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m. on Fox

  • Notre Dame at Navy, 12 p.m. on ABC

  • Washington at Indiana, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m. on ACC Network

  • North Carolina at Virginia, 12 p.m. on The CW

  • Buffalo at Ohio, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • Charlotte at Memphis, 12 p.m. on ESPNU

  • Tulane at North Texas, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

  • Arkansas at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network

  • Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

  • BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

  • Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

  • Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. on FS1

  • Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

  • Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

  • Oregon State at California, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

  • Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

  • West Virginia at Arizona, 6 p.m. on FS1

  • Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

  • Utah State at Wyoming, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

  • LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

  • Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

  • Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

  • SMU at Duke, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

  • San Jose State at Fresno State, 8 p.m. on truTV and Max

  • Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

  • Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

