College football games today: How to watch Saturday's Week 9 matchups on TV
College football enters Week 9 after a week of surprises and upsets as teams battle to keep their names in the College Football Playoff conversation.
Week 8 was as thrilling as it gets.
The Texas Longhorns fell from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, a significant upset that could potentially shake up the playoff picture. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, further complicating the SEC. At the same time, the Oregon Ducks stayed undefeated after dominating the Purdue Boilermakers.
Teams are in survival mode in the final weeks of the season, and these upsets have added an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty to the playoff race.
The College Football Playoff committee is on the verge of releasing their first bracket, projecting the top 12 teams after eight weeks of action. This means that every game from now on is a high-stakes, do-or-die situation for teams with playoff dreams and bowl-game aspirations.
Here are all of Saturday's Week 9 college football games on TV:
College Football Week 9 schedule
Saturday, October 26
All times Eastern.
Oklahoma at Ole Miss, 12 p.m. on ESPN
Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m. on Fox
Notre Dame at Navy, 12 p.m. on ABC
Washington at Indiana, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 12 p.m. on ACC Network
North Carolina at Virginia, 12 p.m. on The CW
Buffalo at Ohio, 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Charlotte at Memphis, 12 p.m. on ESPNU
Tulane at North Texas, 12 p.m. on ESPN2
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network
Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS
BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Northwestern at Iowa, 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Maryland at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. on FS1
Rice at UConn, 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Wake Forest at Stanford, 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Texas Tech at TCU, 3:30 p.m. on Fox
Oregon State at California, 4 p.m. on ESPN2
Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
West Virginia at Arizona, 6 p.m. on FS1
Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN
Utah State at Wyoming, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+
Michigan State at Michigan, 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network
Auburn at Kentucky, 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
SMU at Duke, 8 p.m. on ACC Network
San Jose State at Fresno State, 8 p.m. on truTV and Max
Cincinnati at Colorado, 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
