College football games today: How to watch Saturday's Week 9 matchups on TV

College football enters Week 9 after a week of surprises and upsets as teams battle to keep their names in the College Football Playoff conversation.

Week 8 was as thrilling as it gets.

The Texas Longhorns fell from the top spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll following their loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, a significant upset that could potentially shake up the playoff picture. The Tennessee Volunteers handed the Alabama Crimson Tide their second loss of the season, further complicating the SEC. At the same time, the Oregon Ducks stayed undefeated after dominating the Purdue Boilermakers.

Teams are in survival mode in the final weeks of the season, and these upsets have added an extra layer of excitement and uncertainty to the playoff race.

The College Football Playoff committee is on the verge of releasing their first bracket, projecting the top 12 teams after eight weeks of action. This means that every game from now on is a high-stakes, do-or-die situation for teams with playoff dreams and bowl-game aspirations.

Here are all of Saturday's Week 9 college football games on TV:

The Ohio State Buckeyes host Nebraska on Saturday at Noon ET in a Big Ten matchup on Fox.

College Football Week 9 schedule

Saturday, October 26

All times Eastern.

Oklahoma at Ole Miss, 12 p.m. on ESPN

Nebraska at Ohio State, 12 p.m. on Fox

Notre Dame at Navy, 12 p.m. on ABC

Washington at Indiana, 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech , 12 p.m. on ACC Network

North Carolina at Virginia , 12 p.m. on The CW

Buffalo at Ohio , 12 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Charlotte at Memphis , 12 p.m. on ESPNU

Tulane at North Texas , 12 p.m. on ESPN2

Arkansas at Mississippi State , 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network

Illinois at Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on CBS

BYU at UCF, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Missouri at Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Northwestern at Iowa , 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Maryland at Minnesota , 3:30 p.m. on FS1

Rice at UConn , 3:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Wake Forest at Stanford , 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Texas Tech at TCU , 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Oregon State at California , 4 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas at Vanderbilt, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

West Virginia at Arizona , 6 p.m. on FS1

Florida State at Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

Utah State at Wyoming , 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Penn State at Wisconsin, 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

LSU at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+

Michigan State at Michigan , 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Auburn at Kentucky , 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Kansas at Kansas State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

SMU at Duke, 8 p.m. on ACC Network

San Jose State at Fresno State , 8 p.m. on truTV and Max

Cincinnati at Colorado , 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Washington State at San Diego State, 10:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

