Are college football games on today? Time, TV, streaming for Thanksgiving schedule

While many will be feasting on Thanksgiving meals, the college football slate on Thursday is slim.

That doesn't mean the day's lone game won't be a good one, though.

No. 18 Tulane, already slated into the American Athletic Conference championship game, will host No. 23 Memphis in the only college football game of the day. Ole Miss and Mississippi State will have no Egg Bowl this year on Thanksgiving, and not even the return of Texas-Texas A&M is enough for it to play out over the holiday.

A significant reason for the college football punting Thanksgiving games is likely to avoid going head-to-head with three NFL games on Thursday: Chicago Bears-Detroit Lions (12:30 p.m.); Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants (4:30 p.m.); and Miami Dolphins-Green Bay Packers (8:20 p.m.).

Here's a look at the 2024 Thanksgiving Day schedule:

College football games on today

Matchup: No. 23 Memphis at No. 18 Tulane

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

The lone game to play out on Thanksgiving is a top-25 matchup between AAC teams Tulane (9-2, 7-0 in conference play) and Memphis (9-2, 5-2). The Tigers will travel to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave in a game that will have no bearing on the AAC standings: Tulane has already been locked into the AAC championship game vs. No. 22 Army (9-1, 7-0).

The game could, however, have implications on the playoff race. As it stands now, Tulane is the second highest-ranked Group of Five team in the CFP top 25, at No. 17 overall. Should the Green Wave win out — and Boise State drop a game — the winner of the AAC championship could win the coveted final automatic qualifier spot in the newly expanded 12-team playoff.

So, there are plenty of stakes on the line for Thursday's game.

How to watch college football games today

TV channels: ESPN

Tulane-Memphis will broadcast nationally on ESPN. Streaming options include Fubo, which offers a free trial and carries the ESPN family of networks.

College football scores from Thanksgiving

This section will be updated on Thursday

No. 23 Memphis at No. 18 Tulane

