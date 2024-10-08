College football games today: Time, TV, streaming for Week 7 Tuesday schedule

Week 7 of the 2024 college football season will surely be thrilling, and it all kicks off with a Tuesday showdown between the Liberty Flames and Florida International Panthers.

The Flames have been outstanding thus far en route to a 4-0 record, and have started gaining some traction in the US LBM Coaches Poll. They may not be ranked yet, but they are certainly on NCAA coaches' radars. FIU hasn't been as lucky, heading into the first week of C-USA play with a 2-3 record, which included losses to FAU and Monmouth.

Of course, nothing matters until conference play starts. If the Panthers can end Liberty's small win streak, FIU could start turning heads in C-USA.

Here's when and how to watch this intriguing matchup.

Dec 20, 2022; Boca Raton, Florida, USA; Liberty Flames wide receiver Treon Sibley (21) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Toledo Rockets during the second half in the 2022 Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

College Football Week 7 schedule

Tuesday, October 8:

All times Eastern.

Florida International Panthers at Liberty Flames, 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and Fubo

