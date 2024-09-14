Advertisement

What college football games are today? Alabama-Wisconsin headlines Saturday's action

The sorting out process of the 2024 college football season is beginning. The top six teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll didn't move in the rankings this week, but the next 19 spots were all different. Week 3 could be just as impactful.

Though there are only two games on the schedule involving two ranked teams in either national poll, there's a variety of matchups to choose from. No. 4 Alabama faces a rare non conference game on the road when it plays at Wisconsin. No. 8 Missouri gets its first test when it hosts Boston College and new coach Bill O'Brien, two weeks removed from their upset of Florida State. No. 1 Georgia opens SEC play against Kentucky and No. 17 LSU plays its first league game at South Carolina.

There's also bunch of interesting regional rivalry games – including a few that used to be conference matchups not long ago. Oregon-Oregon State and Washington-Washington State will play under this distinction for the first time because of the Pac-12's demise on Saturday instead of the end of the regular season. The Backyard Brawl (Pittsburgh-West Virginia), Colorado-Colorado State, Utah-Utah State and Maryland-Virginia are all on tap, too.

Who will get upset this week? Here's the full Football Bowl Subdivision schedule for Saturday during Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, including game times and how to watch:

Saturday, September 14

All times Eastern

  • No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin: 12 p.m. on FOX

  • No. 14 Oklahoma State at Tulsa: 12 p.m. on ESPN2

  • No. 17 LSU at South Carolina: 12 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

  • Arkansas State at No. 16 Michigan: 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • No. 25 Memphis at Florida State: 12 p.m. on ESPN

  • Central Michigan at Illinois: 12 p.m. on Peacock

  • Louisiana Tech at North Carolina State: 12 p.m. on ACC Network

  • Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio): 12 p.m. on ESPNU

  • North Texas at Texas Tech: 12 p.m. on FS1

  • Boston College at No. 8 Missouri: 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

  • UMass at Buffalo: 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • Coastal Carolina at Temple: 2 p.m. on ESPN+

  • No. 6 Oregon at Oregon State: 3:30 p.m. on FOX

  • Ball State at No. 12 Miami: 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

  • Tulane at No. 13 Oklahoma: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

  • No. 19 Notre Dame at Purdue: 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

  • Texas A&M at Florida: 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

  • West Virginia at Pittsburgh: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

  • Washington State at Washington: 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

  • Nevada at Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Prairie View A&M at Michigan State: 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • VMI at Georgia Tech: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

  • Morgan State at Ohio: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Troy at Iowa: 4 p.m. on FS1

  • Appalachian State at East Carolina: 4 p.m. on ESPNU

  • UAB at Arkansas: 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

  • No. 10 Utah at Utah State: 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • Virginia Tech at Old Dominion: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • UConn at Duke: 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

  • North Carolina Central at North Carolina: 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

  • Florida International at Florida Atlantic: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • UTEP at Liberty: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • South Carolina State at Georgia Southern: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Colgate at Akron: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Gardner-Webb at Charlotte: 6 p.m. on ESPN+

  • No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest: 6:30 p.m. on The CW

  • Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan: 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

  • UTSA at No. 3 Texas: 7 p.m. on ESPN

  • Vanderbilt at Georgia State: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Kennesaw State at San Jose State: 7 p.m. on truTV and Max

  • South Florida at Southern Miss: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • Hawaii at Sam Houston: 7 p.m. on ESPN+

  • No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky: 7:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

  • Northern Iowa at No. 24 Nebraska: 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Indiana at UCLA: 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

  • Colorado at Colorado State: 7:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

  • UCF at TCU: 7:30 p.m. on FOX

  • Air Force at Baylor: 7:30 p.m. on FS1

  • New Mexico at Auburn: 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

  • Toledo at Mississippi State: 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

  • Eastern Illinois at Northwestern: 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

  • Kent State at No. 9 Tennessee: 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

  • Maryland at Virginia: 8 p.m. on ACC Network

  • Rice at Houston: 8 p.m. on ESPN+

  • BYU at Wyoming: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

  • San Diego State at California: 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

  • New Mexico State at Fresno State: 10:30 p.m. on truTV and Max

