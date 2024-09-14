What college football games are today? Alabama-Wisconsin headlines Saturday's action

The sorting out process of the 2024 college football season is beginning. The top six teams in the US LBM Coaches Poll didn't move in the rankings this week, but the next 19 spots were all different. Week 3 could be just as impactful.

Though there are only two games on the schedule involving two ranked teams in either national poll, there's a variety of matchups to choose from. No. 4 Alabama faces a rare non conference game on the road when it plays at Wisconsin. No. 8 Missouri gets its first test when it hosts Boston College and new coach Bill O'Brien, two weeks removed from their upset of Florida State. No. 1 Georgia opens SEC play against Kentucky and No. 17 LSU plays its first league game at South Carolina.

There's also bunch of interesting regional rivalry games – including a few that used to be conference matchups not long ago. Oregon-Oregon State and Washington-Washington State will play under this distinction for the first time because of the Pac-12's demise on Saturday instead of the end of the regular season. The Backyard Brawl (Pittsburgh-West Virginia), Colorado-Colorado State, Utah-Utah State and Maryland-Virginia are all on tap, too.

Who will get upset this week? Here's the full Football Bowl Subdivision schedule for Saturday during Week 3 of the 2024 college football season, including game times and how to watch:

College Football Week 2 schedule

Saturday, September 14

All times Eastern

No. 4 Alabama at Wisconsin : 12 p.m. on FOX

No. 14 Oklahoma State at Tulsa : 12 p.m. on ESPN2

No. 17 LSU at South Carolina : 12 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

Arkansas State at No. 16 Michigan : 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network

No. 25 Memphis at Florida State : 12 p.m. on ESPN

Central Michigan at Illinois : 12 p.m. on Peacock

Louisiana Tech at North Carolina State : 12 p.m. on ACC Network

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio) : 12 p.m. on ESPNU

North Texas at Texas Tech : 12 p.m. on FS1

Boston College at No. 8 Missouri : 12:45 p.m. on SEC Network

UMass at Buffalo : 1 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Coastal Carolina at Temple : 2 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 6 Oregon at Oregon State : 3:30 p.m. on FOX

Ball State at No. 12 Miami : 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Tulane at No. 13 Oklahoma : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 19 Notre Dame at Purdue : 3:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Texas A&M at Florida : 3:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

West Virginia at Pittsburgh : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Washington State at Washington : 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

Nevada at Minnesota : 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Prairie View A&M at Michigan State : 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

VMI at Georgia Tech : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

Morgan State at Ohio : 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Troy at Iowa : 4 p.m. on FS1

Appalachian State at East Carolina : 4 p.m. on ESPNU

UAB at Arkansas : 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 10 Utah at Utah State : 4:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

UConn at Duke : 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

North Carolina Central at North Carolina : 6 p.m. on ESPN+, ACC Extra

Florida International at Florida Atlantic : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

UTEP at Liberty : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

South Carolina State at Georgia Southern : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Colgate at Akron : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb at Charlotte : 6 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 5 Ole Miss at Wake Forest : 6:30 p.m. on The CW

Bethune-Cookman at Western Michigan : 6:30 p.m. on ESPN+

UTSA at No. 3 Texas : 7 p.m. on ESPN

Vanderbilt at Georgia State : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Kennesaw State at San Jose State : 7 p.m. on truTV and Max

South Florida at Southern Miss : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Jacksonville State at Eastern Michigan : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee State : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Hawaii at Sam Houston : 7 p.m. on ESPN+

No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky : 7:30 p.m. on ABC, ESPN+

Northern Iowa at No. 24 Nebraska : 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Indiana at UCLA : 7:30 p.m. on NBC, Peacock

Colorado at Colorado State : 7:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

UCF at TCU : 7:30 p.m. on FOX

Air Force at Baylor : 7:30 p.m. on FS1

New Mexico at Auburn : 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Toledo at Mississippi State : 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Eastern Illinois at Northwestern : 7:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Kent State at No. 9 Tennessee : 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

Maryland at Virginia : 8 p.m. on ACC Network

Rice at Houston : 8 p.m. on ESPN+

BYU at Wyoming : 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

San Diego State at California : 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

New Mexico State at Fresno State: 10:30 p.m. on truTV and Max

