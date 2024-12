College football bowl schedule for 2024-25: Games, matchups, times, dates

The College Football Playoff bracket is set. (Hassan Ahmad/Yahoo Sports)

Welcome to bowl season!

From the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl on Dec. 14 to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 20, 82 teams will play in at least one postseason game.

Below is the schedule with dates, times and television channels. All times are Eastern.

No. 10 Indiana at No. 7 Notre Dame

Date/Time: Dec. 20, 8 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Notre Dame -8.5

No. 11 SMU at No. 6 Penn State

Date/Time: Dec. 21, Noon p.m. ET | TV: TNT | Line: Penn State -9.5

No. 12 Clemson at No. 5 Texas

Date/Time: Dec. 21, 4 p.m. ET | TV: TNT | Line: Texas -10.5

No. 9 Tennessee at No. 8 Ohio State

Date/Time: Dec. 21, 8 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: Ohio State -7

Fiesta Bowl: No. 3 Boise State vs. SMU/Penn State winner

Date/Time: Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Peach Bowl: No. 4 Arizona State vs. Clemson/Texas winner

Date/Time: Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Rose Bowl: No. 1 Oregon vs. Tennessee/Ohio State winner

Date/Time: Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Sugar Bowl: No. 2 Georgia vs. Indiana/Notre Dame winner

Date/Time: Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Orange Bowl: TBD

Date/Time: Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Cotton Bowl: TBD

Date/Time: Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Date/Time: Jan. 20, 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN | Line: TBD

Rest of the college football bowl schedule

(This post will be updated as matchups are announced.)

Saturday, Dec. 14

IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl (8 p.m., ESPN)

South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

West Virginia vs. Memphis

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Boca Raton Bowl (5:30 p.m. ESPN)

Western Kentucky vs. James Madison

LA Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Cal vs. UNLV

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston

Friday, Dec. 20

StaffDNA Cure Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Hawaii Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

South Florida vs. San Jose State

Thursday, Dec. 26

GameAbove Sports Bowl (2 p.m., ESPN)

Rate Bowl (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

68 Ventures Bowl (9 p.m., ESPN)

Arkansas State vs. Bowling Green

Friday, Dec. 27

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl (TBD, ESPN)

Birmingham Bowl (TBD, ESPN)

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (7 p.m., ESPN)

DirecTV Holiday Bowl (8 p.m., Fox)

Washington State vs. Syracuse

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Saturday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl (Noon, ABC)

Boston College vs. Nebraska

Isleta New Mexico Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

Pop-Tarts Bowl (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Miami (Florida) vs. Iowa State

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl (4:30 p.m., the CW)

Colorado State vs. Miami (OH)

Go Bowling Military Bowl (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

NC State vs. East Carolina

Valero Alamo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Colorado vs. BYU

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

Monday, Dec. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

ReliaQuest Bowl (Noon, ESPN)

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl (2 p.m., CBS)

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl (3 p.m., ABC)

South Carolina vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ESPN)

Thursday, Jan. 2

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Friday, Jan. 3

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Virginia Tech vs. Minnesota

Saturday, Jan. 4

Bahamas Bowl (11 a.m., ESPN)