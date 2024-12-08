College football bowl game schedule: The entire postseason lineup through playoff
This college football postseason will be unlike any other in the sport's history. With the first year of the expanded playoff format, the season will run through the third week of January. Along the way, there will be 11 games that decide the national champion with contests being played on campus for the first time and including the six major bowls.
Those first-round games will take place Dec. 20 and 21 and are followed by the quarterfinals on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The semifinals will be played at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, respectively. The national championship game will be held Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
But there's also more than just the chase for the national championship. A full lineup of bowl games will kickoff on Dec. 14 and run concurrently with the playoff until the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.
A look at the entire 46-game postseason schedule with dates, times and television details along with all the matchups that will take you through the holiday season and beyond:
Salute to Veterans Bowl
MATCHUP: South Alabama vs. Western Michigan
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 14, Montgomery, Ala., 9 p.m., ESPN
Frisco Bowl
MATCHUP: Memphis vs. West Virginia
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 17, Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl
MATCHUP: James Madison vs. Western Kentucky
DETAILS: Wednesday, Dec. 18, Boca Raton, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN
LA Bowl
MATCHUP: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
DETAILS: Wednesday, Dec. 18, Inglewood, Calif., 9 p.m., ESPN
New Orleans Bowl
MATCHUP: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston State
DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 19, New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Cure Bowl
MATCHUP: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, Orlando, Fla., noon, ESPN
Gasparilla Bowl
MATCHUP: American, ACC or SEC
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, Tampa, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff
MATCHUP: Indiana at Notre Dame
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, campus site, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN
College Football Playoff
MATCHUP: SMU at Penn State
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, noon, TNT
College Football Playoff
MATCHUP: Clemson at Texas
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, 4 p.m., TNT
College Football Playoff
MATCHUP: Tennessee at Ohio State
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN
Myrtle Beach Bowl
MATCHUP: American, MAC or Sun Belt
DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 23, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPN
Idaho Potato Bowl
MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West
DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 23, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Hawaii Bowl
MATCHUP: South Florida vs. San Jose State
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Honolulu, 8 p.m., ESPN
GameAbove Sports Bowl
MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. MAC
DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Detroit, 2 p.m., ESPN
Rate Bowl
MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Big Ten
DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Phoenix, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
68 Ventures Bowl
MATCHUP: Sun Belt, Conference USA or MAC
DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Mobile, Ala., 9 p.m., ESPN
Birmingham Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC, SEC or American
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Birmingham, Ala., noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Armed Forces Bowl
MATCHUP: American vs. Conference USA
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Fort Worth, Texas, noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Liberty Bowl
MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m., ESPN
Holiday Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, San Diego, 8 p.m., Fox
Las Vegas Bowl
MATCHUP: Pac-12 vs. SEC
DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
Fenway Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. American
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Boston, 11 a.m., ESPN
Pinstripe Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, New York, noon, ABC
New Mexico Bowl
MATCHUP: Mountain West vs. Group of Five
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Albuquerque, 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Pop-Tarts Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big 12
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ABC
Arizona Bowl
MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., CW
Military Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. American
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Annapolis, Md., 5:45 p.m., ESPN
Alamo Bowl
MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ABC
Independence Bowl
MATCHUP: American vs. Pac-12
DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Shreveport, La., 9:15 p.m., ESPN
Music City Bowl
MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC
DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m., ESPN
ReliaQuest Bowl
MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla., noon, ESPN
Sun Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS
Citrus Bowl
MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., ABC
Texas Bowl
MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Fiesta Bowl
MATCHUP: Boise State vs. Penn State-SMU winner
DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Glendale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Peach Bowl
MATCHUP: Arizona State vs. Texas-Clemson winner
DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, Atlanta, 1 p.m., ESPN
Rose Bowl
MATCHUP: Oregon vs. Ohio State-Tennessee winner
DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m., ESPN
Sugar Bowl
MATCHUP: Georgia vs. Notre Dame-Indiana winner
DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Gator Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. SEC
DETAILS: Thursday, Jan. 2, Jacksonville, Fla., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
First Responder Bowl
MATCHUP: American, ACC or Big 12
DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 3, Dallas, 4 p.m., ESPN
Duke's Mayo Bowl
MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten
DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 3, Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Bahamas Bowl
MATCHUP: Liberty vs. Buffalo
DETAILS: Saturday, Jan. 4, Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Orange Bowl
MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal
DETAILS: Thursday, Jan. 9, Miam Gardens, Fla., 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Cotton Bowl
MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal
DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 10, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
College Football Playoff championship game
MATCHUP: CFP semifinal winners
DETAILS: Monday, Jan. 20, Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl schedule: Playoff bracket and all the games