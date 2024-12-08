College football bowl game schedule: The entire postseason lineup through playoff

This college football postseason will be unlike any other in the sport's history. With the first year of the expanded playoff format, the season will run through the third week of January. Along the way, there will be 11 games that decide the national champion with contests being played on campus for the first time and including the six major bowls.

Those first-round games will take place Dec. 20 and 21 and are followed by the quarterfinals on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The semifinals will be played at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, respectively. The national championship game will be held Jan. 20 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

But there's also more than just the chase for the national championship. A full lineup of bowl games will kickoff on Dec. 14 and run concurrently with the playoff until the Bahamas Bowl on Jan. 4.

UP AND DOWNS: Winners and losers from the playoff reveal

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Forecasting the entire postseason lineup

A look at the entire 46-game postseason schedule with dates, times and television details along with all the matchups that will take you through the holiday season and beyond:

Salute to Veterans Bowl

MATCHUP: South Alabama vs. Western Michigan

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 14, Montgomery, Ala., 9 p.m., ESPN

Frisco Bowl

MATCHUP: Memphis vs. West Virginia

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 17, Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m., ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl

MATCHUP: James Madison vs. Western Kentucky

DETAILS: Wednesday, Dec. 18, Boca Raton, Fla., 5:30 p.m., ESPN

LA Bowl

MATCHUP: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Wednesday, Dec. 18, Inglewood, Calif., 9 p.m., ESPN

New Orleans Bowl

MATCHUP: Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston State

DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 19, New Orleans, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Cure Bowl

MATCHUP: Ohio vs. Jacksonville State

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, Orlando, Fla., noon, ESPN

Gasparilla Bowl

MATCHUP: American, ACC or SEC

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, Tampa, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff

MATCHUP: Indiana at Notre Dame

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 20, campus site, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN

College Football Playoff

MATCHUP: SMU at Penn State

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, noon, TNT

College Football Playoff

MATCHUP: Clemson at Texas

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, 4 p.m., TNT

College Football Playoff

MATCHUP: Tennessee at Ohio State

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 21, campus site, 8 p.m., ABC/ESPN

Myrtle Beach Bowl

MATCHUP: American, MAC or Sun Belt

DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 23, Conway, S.C., 11 a.m., ESPN

Idaho Potato Bowl

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West

DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 23, Boise, Idaho, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Hawaii Bowl

MATCHUP: South Florida vs. San Jose State

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 24, Honolulu, 8 p.m., ESPN

GameAbove Sports Bowl

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. MAC

DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Detroit, 2 p.m., ESPN

Rate Bowl

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Big Ten

DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Phoenix, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

68 Ventures Bowl

MATCHUP: Sun Belt, Conference USA or MAC

DETAILS: Thursday, Dec. 26, Mobile, Ala., 9 p.m., ESPN

Birmingham Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC, SEC or American

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Birmingham, Ala., noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Armed Forces Bowl

MATCHUP: American vs. Conference USA

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Fort Worth, Texas, noon or 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Liberty Bowl

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Memphis, Tenn., 7 p.m., ESPN

Holiday Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, San Diego, 8 p.m., Fox

Las Vegas Bowl

MATCHUP: Pac-12 vs. SEC

DETAILS: Friday, Dec. 27, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

Fenway Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. American

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Boston, 11 a.m., ESPN

Pinstripe Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, New York, noon, ABC

New Mexico Bowl

MATCHUP: Mountain West vs. Group of Five

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Albuquerque, 2:15 p.m., ESPN

Pop-Tarts Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big 12

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Orlando, Fla., 3:30 p.m., ABC

Arizona Bowl

MATCHUP: MAC vs. Mountain West

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Tucson, Ariz., 4:30 p.m., CW

Military Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. American

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Annapolis, Md., 5:45 p.m., ESPN

Alamo Bowl

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, San Antonio, 7:30 p.m., ABC

Independence Bowl

MATCHUP: American vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Saturday, Dec. 28, Shreveport, La., 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Music City Bowl

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

DETAILS: Monday, Dec. 30, Nashville, Tenn., 2:30 p.m., ESPN

ReliaQuest Bowl

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tampa, Fla., noon, ESPN

Sun Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Pac-12

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, El Paso, Texas, 2 p.m., CBS

Citrus Bowl

MATCHUP: Big Ten vs. SEC

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Orlando, Fla., 3 p.m., ABC

Texas Bowl

MATCHUP: Big 12 vs. SEC

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Houston, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Fiesta Bowl

MATCHUP: Boise State vs. Penn State-SMU winner

DETAILS: Tuesday, Dec. 31, Glendale, Ariz., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Peach Bowl

MATCHUP: Arizona State vs. Texas-Clemson winner

DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, Atlanta, 1 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl

MATCHUP: Oregon vs. Ohio State-Tennessee winner

DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m., ESPN

Sugar Bowl

MATCHUP: Georgia vs. Notre Dame-Indiana winner

DETAILS: Wednesday, Jan. 1, New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Gator Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. SEC

DETAILS: Thursday, Jan. 2, Jacksonville, Fla., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

First Responder Bowl

MATCHUP: American, ACC or Big 12

DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 3, Dallas, 4 p.m., ESPN

Duke's Mayo Bowl

MATCHUP: ACC vs. Big Ten

DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 3, Charlotte, N.C., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Bahamas Bowl

MATCHUP: Liberty vs. Buffalo

DETAILS: Saturday, Jan. 4, Nassau, Bahamas, 11 a.m., ESPN2

Orange Bowl

MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal

DETAILS: Thursday, Jan. 9, Miam Gardens, Fla., 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Cotton Bowl

MATCHUP: College Football Playoff semifinal

DETAILS: Friday, Jan. 10, Arlington, Texas, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

College Football Playoff championship game

MATCHUP: CFP semifinal winners

DETAILS: Monday, Jan. 20, Atlanta, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football bowl schedule: Playoff bracket and all the games