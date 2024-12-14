College football award winners: Full list of winners for 2024 season

We're firmly in awards season with the 2024 college football regular season and conference championships complete.

While the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, the nation's top awards for each position were revealed on Thursday night, featuring some of the top names in the sport, including Heisman finalists Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, to name a few.

Hunter, expected to be one of the first picks of the 2025 NFL draft, especially came home with some hardware after his outstanding two-way season as a receiver and cornerback.

Here's the full list of college football awards for 2024:

College football award winners 2024

This section will be updated

Heisman Trophy

Winner: TBA Saturday

AP Player of the Year

Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)

Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)

Judged by FWAA.

Winner: DE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Broyles Award (top assistant coach)

Winner: TBA

Burlsworth Trophy (top former walk-on)

Winner: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon

Butkus Award (top linebacker)

Winner: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Bednarik Award (best defensive player)

Judged by Maxwell Club

Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback)

Winner: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Doak Walker Award (top running back)

Winner: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (top Division I coach)

Judged by FWAA

Winner: TBA

George Munger Award (top Division I coach)

Judged by Maxwell Club

Winner: TBA

Home Depot Coach of the Year

Winner: Curt Cignetti, Indiana

Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back)

Winner: S Jahdae Barron, Texas

Joe Moore Award (top offensive line unit)

Winner: Army

John Mackey Award (top tight end)

Winner: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassmen QB)

Winner: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman)

Winner: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive impact player of the year)

Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

Lou Groza Award (top placekicker)

Winner: K Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana

Maxwell Award (college player of the year)

Winner: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)

Winner: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Paul Hornung Award (most versatile award)

Winner: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Ray Guy Award (top punter)

Winner: P Eddie Czaplicki, USC

Rimington Trophy (top center)

Winner: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

Shaun Alexander Award (freshman of the year)

Judged by Maxwell Club

Winner: TBA

Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end)

Winner: TBA

Walter Camp Award (college player of the year)

Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman)

Winner: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)

Winner: OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Awards: Full list of winners for 2024 season