College football award winners: Full list of winners for 2024 season
We're firmly in awards season with the 2024 college football regular season and conference championships complete.
While the 2024 Heisman Trophy will be awarded on Saturday, the nation's top awards for each position were revealed on Thursday night, featuring some of the top names in the sport, including Heisman finalists Travis Hunter and Ashton Jeanty, to name a few.
Hunter, expected to be one of the first picks of the 2025 NFL draft, especially came home with some hardware after his outstanding two-way season as a receiver and cornerback.
Here's the full list of college football awards for 2024:
College football award winners 2024
This section will be updated
Heisman Trophy
Winner: TBA Saturday
AP Player of the Year
Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Biletnikoff Award (best receiver)
Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player)
Judged by FWAA.
Winner: DE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Broyles Award (top assistant coach)
Winner: TBA
Burlsworth Trophy (top former walk-on)
Winner: LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
Butkus Award (top linebacker)
Winner: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia
Bednarik Award (best defensive player)
Judged by Maxwell Club
Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback)
Winner: QB Cam Ward, Miami
Doak Walker Award (top running back)
Winner: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year (top Division I coach)
Judged by FWAA
Winner: TBA
George Munger Award (top Division I coach)
Judged by Maxwell Club
Winner: TBA
Home Depot Coach of the Year
Winner: Curt Cignetti, Indiana
Jim Thorpe Award (top defensive back)
Winner: S Jahdae Barron, Texas
Joe Moore Award (top offensive line unit)
Winner: Army
John Mackey Award (top tight end)
Winner: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (top upperclassmen QB)
Winner: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
Lombardi Award (outstanding lineman)
Winner: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Lott IMPACT Trophy (defensive impact player of the year)
Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Lou Groza Award (top placekicker)
Winner: K Kenneth Almendares, Louisiana
Maxwell Award (college player of the year)
Winner: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)
Winner: OL Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Paul Hornung Award (most versatile award)
Winner: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado
Ray Guy Award (top punter)
Winner: P Eddie Czaplicki, USC
Rimington Trophy (top center)
Winner: C Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
Shaun Alexander Award (freshman of the year)
Judged by Maxwell Club
Winner: TBA
Ted Hendricks Award (top defensive end)
Winner: TBA
Walter Camp Award (college player of the year)
Winner: CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
William V. Campbell Trophy (academic Heisman)
Winner: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
Wuerffel Trophy (community service award)
Winner: OL Nick Dawkins, Penn State
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College Football Awards: Full list of winners for 2024 season