College Basketball Team Shares What It's Like Having a Golden Retriever as Their 'Director of Pawsitivity' (Exclusive)

Charley, Montclair State University's 'Director of Pawsitivity'

When Montclair State University updated its women's basketball roster this year, they didn't just add new players — they also welcomed a new member to the coaching staff: one who’s furry, friendly and full of joy.

Charley, the 2-year-old golden retriever of coaching assistant Courtney Cunningham, has officially joined the team as “director of pawsitivity.”

“For two years now, she’s been hanging around the team and we noticed just how much joy she brings to the team, so we decided to make her an official member of the staff,” Head Coach Karin Harvey tells PEOPLE about Charley in this week's issue. “She comes to practice a couple of times a week. She does sprints with the girls, stretches with them and lifts their spirits.”

Montclair State University Charley the golden retriever

As for how Charley impacts the team, Red Hawks guard Amanda Castro says it’s simple: everything’s better with her around. “Balancing classes, schoolwork and then coming to practice — it is easy to get overwhelmed and stressed out, but as soon as we see Charley, even if it’s just for a few minutes, everyone is suddenly more relaxed and we realize that this is our time to let loose and have fun,” Castro, 19, says.

She adds, “So I really think Charley sets a lighthearted tone and just makes us understand that there’s more to life than classwork or basketball. She’s a great mascot and picks us up when we’re down. She motivates us.”

When Charley joined the team for their game against the University of Valley Forge on Nov. 21, Harvey admits she was a bit nervous about how the golden retriever would behave on the sidelines. Still, the "director of pawsitivity" rose to the occasion gracefully. “That was her first game and she got to the gym early, hung out with our team and then went to the other bench and said hi to the other team,” Harvey says. “She also interacted with fans as they came in and sat in the stands while people would come over and play with her. Everyone loved it.”



In addition to continuing Charley’s growing social media presence through her Instagram, Harvey says the team has big plans for their golden retriever. “We’re hoping to build her brand and branch out — do some charity work with her. We’re looking to partner with a dog and animal shelter,” Harvey tells PEOPLE. “I think the hope is that she also continues to work with Montclair, reminding our team — and everyone else — to find the simple joys in life.”



